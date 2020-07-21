1402 HIGHRIDGE DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated guest parking

PEACOCK HILLS 55+COMMUNITY 2 BEDROOM WITH DEN! - Available NOW!



Come see this unit that was remodeled one year ago! Located on the corner of Highridge and Mystik. Great views from this 2 bedroom, 1 bath plus den. The unit has newer... flooring, kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, and paint throughout! Includes an enclosed garage plus plenty of guest parking! Drought resistant yard-not completely fenced in back. Great mountain views. Home has a large covered patio.This is a no pet, no smoking home. Tenant to pay all utilities.



Must have good credit! (650+)

Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($5,250.00)

No evictions and no open bankruptcies

Sorry, no cosigners

Must obtain renters insurance.



No Pets Allowed



