Oceanside, CA
1402 HIGHRIDGE DRIVE
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

1402 HIGHRIDGE DRIVE

1402 Highridge Drive · No Longer Available
Oceanside
Peacock
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
Location

1402 Highridge Drive, Oceanside, CA 92056
Peacock

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
guest parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
PEACOCK HILLS 55+COMMUNITY 2 BEDROOM WITH DEN! - Available NOW!

Come see this unit that was remodeled one year ago! Located on the corner of Highridge and Mystik. Great views from this 2 bedroom, 1 bath plus den. The unit has newer... flooring, kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, and paint throughout! Includes an enclosed garage plus plenty of guest parking! Drought resistant yard-not completely fenced in back. Great mountain views. Home has a large covered patio.This is a no pet, no smoking home. Tenant to pay all utilities.

CALL REAL PROPERTY MANAGEMENT TODAY TO VIEW YOUR NEW HOME AT (760) 434-1791!

Must have good credit! (650+)
Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($5,250.00)
No evictions and no open bankruptcies
Sorry, no cosigners
Must obtain renters insurance.

*RPM will not be held responsible for errors or omissions, all rental information is subject to change without notice. Equal Housing Opportunity.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4252045)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1402 HIGHRIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
1402 HIGHRIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1402 HIGHRIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 1402 HIGHRIDGE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1402 HIGHRIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1402 HIGHRIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1402 HIGHRIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1402 HIGHRIDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 1402 HIGHRIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1402 HIGHRIDGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1402 HIGHRIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1402 HIGHRIDGE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1402 HIGHRIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1402 HIGHRIDGE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1402 HIGHRIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1402 HIGHRIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1402 HIGHRIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1402 HIGHRIDGE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
