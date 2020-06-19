Amenities

1401 S. Pacific #202 Available 03/08/19 An Ocean View 1BR Condo you will Adore!!! - Property Information

Live at the beach! This beautiful, beachfront property has 1 bedroom, 2 baths and bonus room with beautiful ocean views. The family room features a cozy gas fireplace and nice balcony over the sand. The bonus area can be used as an additional bedroom, or home office. This is a small gated community with two reserved parking spaces, and community laundry. Water, trash and sewer included.



Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property:$6,938



No Pets



Non-Smoking Property, Gated Property, Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Fire Place, Dining Area, 1 Story, Upstairs Unit, Eat in kitchen, Balcony, Living Room, Laminate Flooring, Upgraded Carpeting, Community Laundry, Reserved Parking, Subterranean Parking, Trash Included, Water Included, Home Owners Assoc., Ocean View, Vertical Blinds



Elementary School: South Oceanside Elementary

Middle School: TBD

High School: TBD

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/1401-S-Pacific-St-Unit-202-Oceanside-CA-92054-429/



Chamberlain Property Management

2653 Roosevelt Street, Ste. D

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



