1401 S. Pacific #202 Available 03/08/19 An Ocean View 1BR Condo you will Adore!!! - Property Information
Live at the beach! This beautiful, beachfront property has 1 bedroom, 2 baths and bonus room with beautiful ocean views. The family room features a cozy gas fireplace and nice balcony over the sand. The bonus area can be used as an additional bedroom, or home office. This is a small gated community with two reserved parking spaces, and community laundry. Water, trash and sewer included.
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property:$6,938
No Pets
Non-Smoking Property, Gated Property, Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Fire Place, Dining Area, 1 Story, Upstairs Unit, Eat in kitchen, Balcony, Living Room, Laminate Flooring, Upgraded Carpeting, Community Laundry, Reserved Parking, Subterranean Parking, Trash Included, Water Included, Home Owners Assoc., Ocean View, Vertical Blinds
Elementary School: South Oceanside Elementary
Middle School: TBD
High School: TBD
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
