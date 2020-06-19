All apartments in Oceanside
1401 S. Pacific #202
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1401 S. Pacific #202

1401 S Pacific St S · No Longer Available
Location

1401 S Pacific St S, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1401 S. Pacific #202 Available 03/08/19 An Ocean View 1BR Condo you will Adore!!! - Property Information
Live at the beach! This beautiful, beachfront property has 1 bedroom, 2 baths and bonus room with beautiful ocean views. The family room features a cozy gas fireplace and nice balcony over the sand. The bonus area can be used as an additional bedroom, or home office. This is a small gated community with two reserved parking spaces, and community laundry. Water, trash and sewer included.

Required Income
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property:$6,938

Pet Policy
No Pets

Features
Non-Smoking Property, Gated Property, Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Fire Place, Dining Area, 1 Story, Upstairs Unit, Eat in kitchen, Balcony, Living Room, Laminate Flooring, Upgraded Carpeting, Community Laundry, Reserved Parking, Subterranean Parking, Trash Included, Water Included, Home Owners Assoc., Ocean View, Vertical Blinds

Schools
Elementary School: South Oceanside Elementary
Middle School: TBD
High School: TBD
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

Link
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/1401-S-Pacific-St-Unit-202-Oceanside-CA-92054-429/

Contact Information:
Chamberlain Property Management
2653 Roosevelt Street, Ste. D
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE2899628)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

