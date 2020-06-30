Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

RANCH & SEA MANAGEMENT - 139 ALICIA WAY - Remodeled 4 BR many amenities - Beautiful home in the desirable Mission Point Master Community in fantastic Oceanside. This home is located on a cul-de-sac and comes adorned with beautiful finishes, a superb kitchen, and good schools. This community has everything! Including a pool, spa, tennis courts, basketball court, and a grassy plaground. The home is spacious and has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and 1,718 sq ft.

-Vaulted ceilings that allow for lots of natural light.

-The kitchen has stainless steel appliances (included) stove/oven,microwave, dishwasher, and a sink with extended faucet. The home also comes with refrigerator.

-Beautiful beveled granite countertops, and nicely painted cabinets.

-The master bedroom comes with a master suite, private full bathroom, and walk in closet. It has been tastefully remodeled.

-The backyard needs little to no maintenance. It has draught tolerance landscaping including a beautiful turf lawn. It has a large custom pavers patio with enough space for a barbecue, and other toys.

-Central air conditioning (A/C) and heat.

-Washer/dryer hook-ups (in garage).

-The home also has a water softener (tenant to maintain).

-The community is Mission Point Masters with pool,spa,park,basketball court, and tennis courts.

-Schools: Nichols Elementary School, MLK Jr. Middle School, and El Camino High School. (Data from GreatSchools.org).

-Parking details: The home has a 2 car garage.

-Property is currently occupied, do not disturb occupants. Showings by

appointment only.

-Owner pays HOA, tenant pays utilities, handles gardening (low maintenance).



For more information or availability, call Ranch and Sea Management 760-722-2114



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3426545)