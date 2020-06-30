All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 139 Alicia Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
139 Alicia Way
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:17 AM

139 Alicia Way

139 Alicia Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
San Luis Rey
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

139 Alicia Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
San Luis Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
RANCH & SEA MANAGEMENT - 139 ALICIA WAY - Remodeled 4 BR many amenities - Beautiful home in the desirable Mission Point Master Community in fantastic Oceanside. This home is located on a cul-de-sac and comes adorned with beautiful finishes, a superb kitchen, and good schools. This community has everything! Including a pool, spa, tennis courts, basketball court, and a grassy plaground. The home is spacious and has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and 1,718 sq ft.
-Vaulted ceilings that allow for lots of natural light.
-The kitchen has stainless steel appliances (included) stove/oven,microwave, dishwasher, and a sink with extended faucet. The home also comes with refrigerator.
-Beautiful beveled granite countertops, and nicely painted cabinets.
-The master bedroom comes with a master suite, private full bathroom, and walk in closet. It has been tastefully remodeled.
-The backyard needs little to no maintenance. It has draught tolerance landscaping including a beautiful turf lawn. It has a large custom pavers patio with enough space for a barbecue, and other toys.
-Central air conditioning (A/C) and heat.
-Washer/dryer hook-ups (in garage).
-The home also has a water softener (tenant to maintain).
-The community is Mission Point Masters with pool,spa,park,basketball court, and tennis courts.
-Schools: Nichols Elementary School, MLK Jr. Middle School, and El Camino High School. (Data from GreatSchools.org).
-Parking details: The home has a 2 car garage.
-Property is currently occupied, do not disturb occupants. Showings by
appointment only.
-Owner pays HOA, tenant pays utilities, handles gardening (low maintenance).

For more information or availability, call Ranch and Sea Management 760-722-2114

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3426545)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 139 Alicia Way have any available units?
139 Alicia Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 139 Alicia Way have?
Some of 139 Alicia Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 139 Alicia Way currently offering any rent specials?
139 Alicia Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 Alicia Way pet-friendly?
No, 139 Alicia Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 139 Alicia Way offer parking?
Yes, 139 Alicia Way offers parking.
Does 139 Alicia Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 139 Alicia Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 Alicia Way have a pool?
Yes, 139 Alicia Way has a pool.
Does 139 Alicia Way have accessible units?
No, 139 Alicia Way does not have accessible units.
Does 139 Alicia Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 139 Alicia Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Presidio at Rancho Del Oro
4401 Mission Ave
Oceanside, CA 92057
Terra Oceanside Apartments
3964 Waring Rd
Oceanside, CA 92056
Pierside South
115 N. Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
211 S Nevada Street
211 South Nevada Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Tri-City Gardens
4130 Waring Road
Oceanside, CA 92056
SALT
371 North Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego