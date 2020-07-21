All apartments in Oceanside
1264 Sagewood Dr.

1264 Sagewood Drive
Location

1264 Sagewood Drive, Oceanside, CA 92056
Guajome

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
1264 Sagewood Dr. Available 11/30/19 ***Desirable 4 bedroom home in Rancho del Oro!*** - This stunning home with breathtaking views of the canyon and mountains is available now! The large backyard is perfect for entertaining and comes equipped with a heated pool and spa. The entry area features large picture windows, fireplace, vaulted ceilings and skylights. The formal dining and living room lie adjacent to a beautifully updated chefs kitchen with canned lighting, stainless steel appliances, premium 4-burner gas cook-top, double sink, and custom cabinets with plenty of storage space. All bedrooms come with ceiling fans and spacious closets. One full bedroom and bathroom located downstairs! Pool and landscape services included.

Great location near premium shopping centers, restaurants, and easy access to the 76 freeway. Close proximity to city parks and Alamosa Park Elementary and Roosevelt Middle school add to the convenience and charm of this neighborhood.

To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

(RLNE5159988)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1264 Sagewood Dr. have any available units?
1264 Sagewood Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1264 Sagewood Dr. have?
Some of 1264 Sagewood Dr.'s amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1264 Sagewood Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1264 Sagewood Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1264 Sagewood Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1264 Sagewood Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1264 Sagewood Dr. offer parking?
No, 1264 Sagewood Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1264 Sagewood Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1264 Sagewood Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1264 Sagewood Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 1264 Sagewood Dr. has a pool.
Does 1264 Sagewood Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1264 Sagewood Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1264 Sagewood Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1264 Sagewood Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
