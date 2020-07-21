Amenities

ALL NEW- Paint/Flooring/Appliances, Walk to Beach, W/D, Shared Yard, Parking, No Pets - AVAILABLE NOW!! - $1,895/Month rent, $1,895 Deposit

Lease preferred on approved credit.



1212 Mitchell St

Oceanside, CA 92054



Features include;

- ALL NEW; Paint, Flooring, Appliances

- Private Washer and Dryer in the unit

- 2 Reserved Parking Spaces

- Gated Entry

- We're sorry but no pets will be considered for this unit.

- Landscaping paid by owner.

- 2 Shared Yards

- Professionally Managed by Oceanside Rental Management



Location;



- Walking distance to beach (about 3 city blocks)

- Easy access to the I-5, Hwy 78 and Hwy 76

- Bike trail near by

- Close to Oceanside Transit Station; Coaster, Sprinter, MetroLink, Amtrakk, Greyhound & Breeze

- Near Oceanside's city center area including Regal Theatre, Shops, Restaurants, Pier and much much more!!

- Close to Camp Pendleton Main Gate. Military Welcome



Write RentOceanside@gmail.com with basic information and questions for fastest response/appointment;



- How many occupants would you like to have move in?

- Confirm you do not have any pets.

- When would you like to move in (date)?

- Do you have any special circumstances/requirements to qualify or move in?



Showings by appointment to pre-qualified applicants.



