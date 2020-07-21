All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 1212 Mitchell St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
1212 Mitchell St.
Last updated September 10 2019 at 8:35 PM

1212 Mitchell St.

1212 Mitchell Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
Downtown Oceanside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1212 Mitchell Street, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
media room
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
ALL NEW- Paint/Flooring/Appliances, Walk to Beach, W/D, Shared Yard, Parking, No Pets - AVAILABLE NOW!! - $1,895/Month rent, $1,895 Deposit
Lease preferred on approved credit.

1212 Mitchell St
Oceanside, CA 92054

Features include;
- ALL NEW; Paint, Flooring, Appliances
- Private Washer and Dryer in the unit
- 2 Reserved Parking Spaces
- Gated Entry
- We're sorry but no pets will be considered for this unit.
- Landscaping paid by owner.
- 2 Shared Yards
- Professionally Managed by Oceanside Rental Management

Location;

- Walking distance to beach (about 3 city blocks)
- Easy access to the I-5, Hwy 78 and Hwy 76
- Bike trail near by
- Close to Oceanside Transit Station; Coaster, Sprinter, MetroLink, Amtrakk, Greyhound & Breeze
- Near Oceanside's city center area including Regal Theatre, Shops, Restaurants, Pier and much much more!!
- Close to Camp Pendleton Main Gate. Military Welcome

Write RentOceanside@gmail.com with basic information and questions for fastest response/appointment;

- How many occupants would you like to have move in?
- Confirm you do not have any pets.
- When would you like to move in (date)?
- Do you have any special circumstances/requirements to qualify or move in?

Showings by appointment to pre-qualified applicants.

(RLNE5126012)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1212 Mitchell St. have any available units?
1212 Mitchell St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1212 Mitchell St. have?
Some of 1212 Mitchell St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1212 Mitchell St. currently offering any rent specials?
1212 Mitchell St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1212 Mitchell St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1212 Mitchell St. is pet friendly.
Does 1212 Mitchell St. offer parking?
Yes, 1212 Mitchell St. offers parking.
Does 1212 Mitchell St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1212 Mitchell St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1212 Mitchell St. have a pool?
No, 1212 Mitchell St. does not have a pool.
Does 1212 Mitchell St. have accessible units?
No, 1212 Mitchell St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1212 Mitchell St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1212 Mitchell St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Shadow Ridge
3699 Barnard Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056
Elan Paseo Vista
2315 Paseo de Laura
Oceanside, CA 92056
The Dylan
550 Arbolitos Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92058
Pierside South
115 N. Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
211 S Nevada Street
211 South Nevada Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Tri-City Gardens
4130 Waring Road
Oceanside, CA 92056
Ocean Breeze
2055-95 Poplar Road
Oceanside, CA 92058
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOceanside 2 Bedroom Apartments
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Apartments with Pools
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Vista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown OceansideSan Luis ReyMira Costa
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego