Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

1100 Civic Center Dr C35

1100 Civic Center Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1100 Civic Center Drive, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
3BR/2BA Condo! Gated Community! Pool/Spa! Water/Trash Incl.! 2 Single Car Garages! - $2950 per month
$2950 Security Deposit
Fully Furnished w/ single car garage $3100

**Unit can be furnished or unfurnished, 1 or 2 single car garages available**

Address: 1100 Civic Center Dr C35 Oceanside CA 92054

Available December 15th, 2019

Features:
*3 Bedrooms
*2 Baths
*2 Single 1 Car Garages
*Stove/Dishwasher/Fridge included
*Stackable Washer/Dryer in Bathroom
*Carpet Flooring Through out
*Fireplace
*NO Pets or smoking!!
*Balcony with a peek a boo Ocean View
*Close to Shopping, Schools, Freeways, and the Beach.

If you are interested in this property, Call Kim today to set up a showing at 760-722-2114 or email at kim@ranchandsea.com

1100 Civic Center Dr C35., Oceanside, Ca - Beautiful, elegant 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo West of I-5 FWY!! Walking Distance to the Beach, Pier, Harbor, Street Fair and the newly transformed downtown Oceanside! Ocean Views in this upscale Gated condo from Spacious Balcony, Large Master BR, & living room! Living/Dining Room Combo w/Fireplace & Patio Doors to Balcony & small view of the Pacific Ocean. Includes Stackable Washer/Dryer. Ground Level Unit. A sharp condo & community featuring Gated tranquil environment w/Underground private 2 single car spaces, Comm. Poo/Spa, Gym/Meeting room.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5410198)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 Civic Center Dr C35 have any available units?
1100 Civic Center Dr C35 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1100 Civic Center Dr C35 have?
Some of 1100 Civic Center Dr C35's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 Civic Center Dr C35 currently offering any rent specials?
1100 Civic Center Dr C35 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 Civic Center Dr C35 pet-friendly?
No, 1100 Civic Center Dr C35 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 1100 Civic Center Dr C35 offer parking?
Yes, 1100 Civic Center Dr C35 offers parking.
Does 1100 Civic Center Dr C35 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1100 Civic Center Dr C35 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 Civic Center Dr C35 have a pool?
Yes, 1100 Civic Center Dr C35 has a pool.
Does 1100 Civic Center Dr C35 have accessible units?
No, 1100 Civic Center Dr C35 does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 Civic Center Dr C35 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1100 Civic Center Dr C35 has units with dishwashers.

