Amenities
3BR/2BA Condo! Gated Community! Pool/Spa! Water/Trash Incl.! 2 Single Car Garages! - $2950 per month
$2950 Security Deposit
Fully Furnished w/ single car garage $3100
**Unit can be furnished or unfurnished, 1 or 2 single car garages available**
Address: 1100 Civic Center Dr C35 Oceanside CA 92054
Available December 15th, 2019
Features:
*3 Bedrooms
*2 Baths
*2 Single 1 Car Garages
*Stove/Dishwasher/Fridge included
*Stackable Washer/Dryer in Bathroom
*Carpet Flooring Through out
*Fireplace
*NO Pets or smoking!!
*Balcony with a peek a boo Ocean View
*Close to Shopping, Schools, Freeways, and the Beach.
If you are interested in this property, Call Kim today to set up a showing at 760-722-2114 or email at kim@ranchandsea.com
1100 Civic Center Dr C35., Oceanside, Ca - Beautiful, elegant 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo West of I-5 FWY!! Walking Distance to the Beach, Pier, Harbor, Street Fair and the newly transformed downtown Oceanside! Ocean Views in this upscale Gated condo from Spacious Balcony, Large Master BR, & living room! Living/Dining Room Combo w/Fireplace & Patio Doors to Balcony & small view of the Pacific Ocean. Includes Stackable Washer/Dryer. Ground Level Unit. A sharp condo & community featuring Gated tranquil environment w/Underground private 2 single car spaces, Comm. Poo/Spa, Gym/Meeting room.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5410198)