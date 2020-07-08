Amenities

3BR/2BA Condo! Gated Community! Pool/Spa! Water/Trash Incl.! 2 Single Car Garages! - $2950 per month

$2950 Security Deposit

Fully Furnished w/ single car garage $3100



**Unit can be furnished or unfurnished, 1 or 2 single car garages available**



Address: 1100 Civic Center Dr C35 Oceanside CA 92054



Available December 15th, 2019



Features:

*3 Bedrooms

*2 Baths

*2 Single 1 Car Garages

*Stove/Dishwasher/Fridge included

*Stackable Washer/Dryer in Bathroom

*Carpet Flooring Through out

*Fireplace

*NO Pets or smoking!!

*Balcony with a peek a boo Ocean View

*Close to Shopping, Schools, Freeways, and the Beach.



If you are interested in this property, Call Kim today to set up a showing at 760-722-2114 or email at kim@ranchandsea.com



1100 Civic Center Dr C35., Oceanside, Ca - Beautiful, elegant 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo West of I-5 FWY!! Walking Distance to the Beach, Pier, Harbor, Street Fair and the newly transformed downtown Oceanside! Ocean Views in this upscale Gated condo from Spacious Balcony, Large Master BR, & living room! Living/Dining Room Combo w/Fireplace & Patio Doors to Balcony & small view of the Pacific Ocean. Includes Stackable Washer/Dryer. Ground Level Unit. A sharp condo & community featuring Gated tranquil environment w/Underground private 2 single car spaces, Comm. Poo/Spa, Gym/Meeting room.



No Pets Allowed



