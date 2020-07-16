All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:41 PM

Venice Beach Secret Garden

223 6th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

223 6th Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Venice Beach Secret Garden Bungalow Available 09/01/19 Enjoy your Venice Beach living in style, walk to the beach, shopping and dining from your beautiful bungalow in a lush garden setting. Our property is a few blocks from the beach on the border of Venice and Santa Monica.

Bright and breezy large Venice bungalow with vintage 40's features and garden views decorated in a casual vintage style.

Park your car all day for free outside the home and walk to Venice beach and restaurants, Santa Monica's Main St., Venice's Abbott Kinney, Venice Boardwalk and more.

Sunny Secret Garden Venice Beach's large living room overlooks the fenced rose garden. King-size bedroom has walk-in closets and fanlight, the hall has a closet and built-in dresser. The fully equipped kitchen & dining area have original built-ins, amazing 40's stove, dishwasher and modern conveniences, the laundry room has washer and dryer, utility sink, ironing board and service entrance. The full bath has lots of counter space and storage. The garden has a private bistro seating area.

You will love this quiet garden oasis in Venice Beach, CA.

There is plenty of street parking at Sunny Secret Garden Venice Beach.

Venice Whole Foods grocery is a 5 minute walk up Rose Avenue. Venice Beach is a 5 minute walk down Rose Avenue.

Modern Secret Garden Venice Beach is ideal for executives, filmmakers needing a home base and relocating professionals.

UNFURNISHED or FURNISHED WITH FLEXIBLE LEASE (please inquire for pricing).

For more information email: mpreal1@me.com

(RLNE507001)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Venice Beach Secret Garden have any available units?
Venice Beach Secret Garden doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Venice Beach Secret Garden have?
Some of Venice Beach Secret Garden's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Venice Beach Secret Garden currently offering any rent specials?
Venice Beach Secret Garden is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Venice Beach Secret Garden pet-friendly?
Yes, Venice Beach Secret Garden is pet friendly.
Does Venice Beach Secret Garden offer parking?
No, Venice Beach Secret Garden does not offer parking.
Does Venice Beach Secret Garden have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Venice Beach Secret Garden offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Venice Beach Secret Garden have a pool?
No, Venice Beach Secret Garden does not have a pool.
Does Venice Beach Secret Garden have accessible units?
No, Venice Beach Secret Garden does not have accessible units.
Does Venice Beach Secret Garden have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Venice Beach Secret Garden has units with dishwashers.
