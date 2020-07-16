Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Venice Beach Secret Garden Bungalow Available 09/01/19 Enjoy your Venice Beach living in style, walk to the beach, shopping and dining from your beautiful bungalow in a lush garden setting. Our property is a few blocks from the beach on the border of Venice and Santa Monica.



Bright and breezy large Venice bungalow with vintage 40's features and garden views decorated in a casual vintage style.



Park your car all day for free outside the home and walk to Venice beach and restaurants, Santa Monica's Main St., Venice's Abbott Kinney, Venice Boardwalk and more.



Sunny Secret Garden Venice Beach's large living room overlooks the fenced rose garden. King-size bedroom has walk-in closets and fanlight, the hall has a closet and built-in dresser. The fully equipped kitchen & dining area have original built-ins, amazing 40's stove, dishwasher and modern conveniences, the laundry room has washer and dryer, utility sink, ironing board and service entrance. The full bath has lots of counter space and storage. The garden has a private bistro seating area.



You will love this quiet garden oasis in Venice Beach, CA.



There is plenty of street parking at Sunny Secret Garden Venice Beach.



Venice Whole Foods grocery is a 5 minute walk up Rose Avenue. Venice Beach is a 5 minute walk down Rose Avenue.



Modern Secret Garden Venice Beach is ideal for executives, filmmakers needing a home base and relocating professionals.



UNFURNISHED or FURNISHED WITH FLEXIBLE LEASE (please inquire for pricing).



For more information email: mpreal1@me.com



(RLNE507001)