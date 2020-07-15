The Summit Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony carpet extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities gym pool hot tub media room cats allowed accessible elevator garage parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill car charging courtyard e-payments lobby online portal package receiving sauna smoke-free community

In the heart of LA's most historic and vibrant neighborhood, The Summit is moments away from Hollywood Boulevard, the Dolby Theater and some of the city's finest dining, nightclubs and shopping. The Summit is centrally located to downtown, Century City, Beverly Hills, and the Mid-Wilshire corridor, as well as many major film, television and recording studios. Runyon Canyon Park is just a block away, featuring expansive hiking trails with renowned views of the city. Freeways and the MetroRail are easily accessible, putting the best of Los Angeles in your backyard.