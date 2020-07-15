All apartments in Los Angeles
The Summit Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:14 PM

The Summit Apartments

7266 Franklin Ave · (323) 693-9398
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Beautiful 1 Bedroom + Den View Available Now! One of our most rare and desired layouts!
Location

7266 Franklin Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 210 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 934 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 113 · Avail. Aug 14

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1045 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Summit Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
media room
cats allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
car charging
courtyard
e-payments
lobby
online portal
package receiving
sauna
smoke-free community
In the heart of LA's most historic and vibrant neighborhood, The Summit is moments away from Hollywood Boulevard, the Dolby Theater and some of the city's finest dining, nightclubs and shopping. The Summit is centrally located to downtown, Century City, Beverly Hills, and the Mid-Wilshire corridor, as well as many major film, television and recording studios. Runyon Canyon Park is just a block away, featuring expansive hiking trails with renowned views of the city. Freeways and the MetroRail are easily accessible, putting the best of Los Angeles in your backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, and 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $600
Pets Allowed: cats
Parking Details: Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Summit Apartments have any available units?
The Summit Apartments has 2 units available starting at $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does The Summit Apartments have?
Some of The Summit Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Summit Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Summit Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Beautiful 1 Bedroom + Den View Available Now! One of our most rare and desired layouts!
Is The Summit Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Summit Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Summit Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Summit Apartments offers parking.
Does The Summit Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Summit Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Summit Apartments have a pool?
Yes, The Summit Apartments has a pool.
Does The Summit Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, The Summit Apartments has accessible units.
Does The Summit Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Summit Apartments has units with dishwashers.
