The Summit Apartments

Amenities
In the heart of LA's most historic and vibrant neighborhood, The Summit is moments away from Hollywood Boulevard, the Dolby Theater and some of the city's finest dining, nightclubs and shopping. The Summit is centrally located to downtown, Century City, Beverly Hills, and the Mid-Wilshire corridor, as well as many major film, television and recording studios. Runyon Canyon Park is just a block away, featuring expansive hiking trails with renowned views of the city. Freeways and the MetroRail are easily accessible, putting the best of Los Angeles in your backyard.