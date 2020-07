Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets bathtub extra storage granite counters hardwood floors oven range in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse elevator gym parking pool racquetball court garage hot tub package receiving sauna business center conference room community garden courtyard pool table lobby

Versailles Apartments in Los Angeles, CA are conveniently located just minutes from Topanga Mall, the 101 freeway and the Calabasas Commons shopping center. Our apartments feature walk-in closets and private balconies. Relax at one of Versailles apartments' heated pools, spas or saunas after a workout at the indoor basketball and racquetball court.