Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator parking pool table bbq/grill

This charming 1 Bedroom Studio condominium is located in Los Angeles just off the 5 and 110 Freeways. The unit has 630 living sq Feet, built in 2006, central air/heat, underground parking, and a private balcony. The kitchen has all the appliances dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave all stainless steel and a washer & dryer. The complex is gated and has a clubhouse work out facilities, grills and pool tables.