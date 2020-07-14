Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel cable included carpet granite counters oven recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard green community parking pool bbq/grill bike storage cats allowed gym on-site laundry internet access

Location, location, location! On coveted Rose Avenue in the heart of Palms we are just minutes to downtown Culver City and the Arts District, UCLA, 3rd Street Promenade and Santa Monica Beach! Combine our spacious one and two bedroom floor plans with our building's chic character and we are the perfect place to call home! Premium interior finishes include hardwood flooring, brand new cabinets, new backsplash, LED fixtures, crown molding, large baseboards, plantation shutters, as well as stainless steel appliances and custom glass showers! Couple on-site management and a charming courtyard pool with an awesome location and Rose Avenue is the perfect place to call home!