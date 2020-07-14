All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like Rose Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
Rose Avenue
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:58 AM

Rose Avenue

1800 Rose Avenue · (310) 878-0886
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1800 Rose Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Venice

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 06 · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 798 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rose Avenue.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
cable included
carpet
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
green community
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
gym
on-site laundry
internet access
Location, location, location! On coveted Rose Avenue in the heart of Palms we are just minutes to downtown Culver City and the Arts District, UCLA, 3rd Street Promenade and Santa Monica Beach! Combine our spacious one and two bedroom floor plans with our building's chic character and we are the perfect place to call home! Premium interior finishes include hardwood flooring, brand new cabinets, new backsplash, LED fixtures, crown molding, large baseboards, plantation shutters, as well as stainless steel appliances and custom glass showers! Couple on-site management and a charming courtyard pool with an awesome location and Rose Avenue is the perfect place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $20 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: $400
limit: 1
restrictions: Pet Interview Required. Breed and Weight Restrictions Apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Assigned Gated Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Rose Avenue have any available units?
Rose Avenue has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Rose Avenue have?
Some of Rose Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rose Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
Rose Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Rose Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, Rose Avenue is pet friendly.
Does Rose Avenue offer parking?
Yes, Rose Avenue offers parking.
Does Rose Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, Rose Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Rose Avenue have a pool?
Yes, Rose Avenue has a pool.
Does Rose Avenue have accessible units?
No, Rose Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does Rose Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Rose Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Rose Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Belle Fontaine
4077 Glencoe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Tilden Oaks
4620 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
eaves Woodland Hills
22122 Victory Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Warner Villa Apartments
5807 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
C on Pico
12301 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
The Pearl
687 South Hobart Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Avalon Wilshire
5115 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
816 S. Park View
816 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity