Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:48 AM

3806 Ocean Front Walk

3806 Ocean Front Walk · No Longer Available
Location

3806 Ocean Front Walk, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Amenities

Amazing Ocean View from this Ocean Front property - Property Id: 181580

Stunning OCEAN VIEWS in this ocean front unit on the Marina Peninsula! The unit comes furnished and features hardwood floors throughout, updated bathrooms and kitchen, stainless steel appliances in kitchen, private patio with direct access to the beach, gas burning fireplace, floor to ceiling windows with stunning ocean views, laundry in the unit, two side-by-side parking spaces in carport. A ten minute walk to all the restaurants, bars, and retail on Washington Blvd makes this an ideal location! Utilities included! Can be rented short term or long term!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/181580
Property Id 181580

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5386286)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3806 Ocean Front Walk have any available units?
3806 Ocean Front Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3806 Ocean Front Walk have?
Some of 3806 Ocean Front Walk's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3806 Ocean Front Walk currently offering any rent specials?
3806 Ocean Front Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3806 Ocean Front Walk pet-friendly?
No, 3806 Ocean Front Walk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3806 Ocean Front Walk offer parking?
Yes, 3806 Ocean Front Walk offers parking.
Does 3806 Ocean Front Walk have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3806 Ocean Front Walk offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3806 Ocean Front Walk have a pool?
No, 3806 Ocean Front Walk does not have a pool.
Does 3806 Ocean Front Walk have accessible units?
No, 3806 Ocean Front Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 3806 Ocean Front Walk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3806 Ocean Front Walk has units with dishwashers.
