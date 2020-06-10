3806 Ocean Front Walk

Amenities
Amazing Ocean View from this Ocean Front property - Property Id: 181580
Stunning OCEAN VIEWS in this ocean front unit on the Marina Peninsula! The unit comes furnished and features hardwood floors throughout, updated bathrooms and kitchen, stainless steel appliances in kitchen, private patio with direct access to the beach, gas burning fireplace, floor to ceiling windows with stunning ocean views, laundry in the unit, two side-by-side parking spaces in carport. A ten minute walk to all the restaurants, bars, and retail on Washington Blvd makes this an ideal location! Utilities included! Can be rented short term or long term!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/181580
No Pets Allowed
