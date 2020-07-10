Encino Garden

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool hot tub cats allowed accessible garage parking gym on-site laundry pet friendly car charging concierge e-payments internet access online portal

Superb living can be yours with one visit or phone call - you have just found your new home at Encino Gardens Apartment Homes. Located in the heart of Encino, CA, our community is just 2 blocks north of vibrant Ventura Boulevard and places residents close to all that Encino Commons (the Valley's Miracle Mile) has to offer. Fine dining and shopping can be found nearby at Tarzana Square Shopping Center and for the nature and outdoor enthusiast Encino Gardens is close to a number of parks and golf courses. We also provide easy access to Trader Joes as well as major highways and public transportation. Incorporating modern conveniences, our one and two bedroom apartment homes have been designed to cater to your lifestyle preferences. At Encino Gardens our charming floor plans feature all electric kitchens with breakfast bars, large walk-in closets, plush carpeting and private balconies and patios. Select units also feature lofts, vaulted ceilings and spectacular views.