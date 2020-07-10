All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
Encino Garden
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:14 PM

Encino Garden

17730-40 Burbank Boulevard · (818) 686-5548
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17730-40 Burbank Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 106W · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Encino Garden.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
cats allowed
accessible
garage
parking
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
car charging
concierge
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Superb living can be yours with one visit or phone call - you have just found your new home at Encino Gardens Apartment Homes. Located in the heart of Encino, CA, our community is just 2 blocks north of vibrant Ventura Boulevard and places residents close to all that Encino Commons (the Valley's Miracle Mile) has to offer. Fine dining and shopping can be found nearby at Tarzana Square Shopping Center and for the nature and outdoor enthusiast Encino Gardens is close to a number of parks and golf courses. We also provide easy access to Trader Joes as well as major highways and public transportation. Incorporating modern conveniences, our one and two bedroom apartment homes have been designed to cater to your lifestyle preferences. At Encino Gardens our charming floor plans feature all electric kitchens with breakfast bars, large walk-in closets, plush carpeting and private balconies and patios. Select units also feature lofts, vaulted ceilings and spectacular views.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Deposit: $600
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: $500
limit: 2
Parking Details: Underground Parking Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Encino Garden have any available units?
Encino Garden has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Encino Garden have?
Some of Encino Garden's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Encino Garden currently offering any rent specials?
Encino Garden is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Encino Garden pet-friendly?
Yes, Encino Garden is pet friendly.
Does Encino Garden offer parking?
Yes, Encino Garden offers parking.
Does Encino Garden have units with washers and dryers?
No, Encino Garden does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Encino Garden have a pool?
Yes, Encino Garden has a pool.
Does Encino Garden have accessible units?
Yes, Encino Garden has accessible units.
Does Encino Garden have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Encino Garden has units with dishwashers.
