Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
9961 Marcus Avenue
Last updated July 24 2019 at 3:15 AM

9961 Marcus Avenue

9961 Marcus Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9961 Marcus Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91042
Sunland-Tujunga

Amenities

granite counters
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Now for Lease in Tujunga! Located on the second floor of this charming building is a fabulous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Freshly painted unit! The welcoming living room offers a wonderful space to relax or entertain while enjoying the nice street view. The kitchen features a tray ceiling with granite counter-tops, plenty of cabinet space, as well as a breakfast bar. Bedrooms are spacious with large mirrored closets. This unit has sleek laminate flooring throughout, with tile flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms. There is also a laundry area and a private 2-car garage! Close to the Verdugo Hills YMCA, CVS, schools and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9961 Marcus Avenue have any available units?
9961 Marcus Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 9961 Marcus Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9961 Marcus Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9961 Marcus Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9961 Marcus Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9961 Marcus Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9961 Marcus Avenue offers parking.
Does 9961 Marcus Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9961 Marcus Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9961 Marcus Avenue have a pool?
No, 9961 Marcus Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9961 Marcus Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9961 Marcus Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9961 Marcus Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9961 Marcus Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9961 Marcus Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 9961 Marcus Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
