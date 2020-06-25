9961 Marcus Avenue

Amenities

Now for Lease in Tujunga! Located on the second floor of this charming building is a fabulous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Freshly painted unit! The welcoming living room offers a wonderful space to relax or entertain while enjoying the nice street view. The kitchen features a tray ceiling with granite counter-tops, plenty of cabinet space, as well as a breakfast bar. Bedrooms are spacious with large mirrored closets. This unit has sleek laminate flooring throughout, with tile flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms. There is also a laundry area and a private 2-car garage! Close to the Verdugo Hills YMCA, CVS, schools and much more!