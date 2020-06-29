All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 9738 Laramie Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
9738 Laramie Avenue
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:54 PM

9738 Laramie Avenue

9738 Laramie Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Chatsworth
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9738 Laramie Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
yoga
Applications approved during COVID-19 will get $500 OFF first Months rent.

American Stages Realty & Management will take all necessary steps to ensure the safety of prospective tenants during showings and throughout the leasing process.

Beautiful fully furnished or unfurnished Smart home located in quaint Chatsworth, CA neighborhood. This recently remodeled mid-century modern home is fully furnished in designer West Elm and Pottery Barn Furniture. It features Smart Hue lights, Nest thermostat, Ring security system, Smart sprinklers for the lush low maintenance yard and Alexa throughout the home. This home is an entertainer's oasis featuring a fully equipped chef's kitchen with latest high end stainless steel appliances, premium cookware, mosaic tile backsplash and granite counter tops.

This private home features an open floor plan with hardwood floors and designer shades. Enjoy gorgeous views of the backyard from the master bedroom, waking up to fruit trees, herb garden and colorful flowers throughout the year. Have a gathering and enjoy the Traeger BBQ Grill in the Zen backyard or enjoy a game of ping pong in the attached garage that can easily be converted to a game room. Return home to get cozy next to the fireplace by asking Alexa to switch different mood lightings or enjoy the temperate California weather outdoors with a gas fire pillar to keep you warm on those cooler evenings. Make this tastefully styled, light filled space your new home. Convert the third bedroom into your home office or a yoga/meditation room. All the furnishings, and appliances are included in the lease, along with weekly gardening service and ring security system.

Enjoy your privacy in this Ideally situated in a private residential neighborhood near great schools, Northridge mall, Porter Ranch shopping center, supermarket and movie theaters.

Additional features;
Central Heat and AC
Washer/Dryer included
Stove, Fridge, Dishwasher
Attached garage & ample driveway parking

THIS HOME WILL BE AVAILABLE APRIL 1, 2020

Monthly Rent $3,500.00 FURNISHED with 1-year lease.

$3,050 UNFURNISHED with a one year lease. Will consider short term furnished rentals.

Deposit $3,000

Will consider short term rentals furnished rentals with additional fees.

Please call to schedule a viewing. 805-819-0911
We will consider short term furnished rentals.

Check out our website to view Available rentals and apply online
https://amstgspropertymanagement.com/available-rentals

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9738 Laramie Avenue have any available units?
9738 Laramie Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9738 Laramie Avenue have?
Some of 9738 Laramie Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9738 Laramie Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9738 Laramie Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9738 Laramie Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9738 Laramie Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9738 Laramie Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9738 Laramie Avenue offers parking.
Does 9738 Laramie Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9738 Laramie Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9738 Laramie Avenue have a pool?
No, 9738 Laramie Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9738 Laramie Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9738 Laramie Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9738 Laramie Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9738 Laramie Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

West Park Village
11400 Rochester Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Orsini
505 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Sunset Vine Tower
1480 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Sakura Crossing
235 S San Pedro St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Sherman Circle
14645 Gault St
Los Angeles, CA 91405
Wilshire Victoria Apartments
10700 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Brownstone Lofts
1168 W Bellevue Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Orsini
606 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College