9738 Laramie Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage internet access media room yoga

Applications approved during COVID-19 will get $500 OFF first Months rent.



American Stages Realty & Management will take all necessary steps to ensure the safety of prospective tenants during showings and throughout the leasing process.



Beautiful fully furnished or unfurnished Smart home located in quaint Chatsworth, CA neighborhood. This recently remodeled mid-century modern home is fully furnished in designer West Elm and Pottery Barn Furniture. It features Smart Hue lights, Nest thermostat, Ring security system, Smart sprinklers for the lush low maintenance yard and Alexa throughout the home. This home is an entertainer's oasis featuring a fully equipped chef's kitchen with latest high end stainless steel appliances, premium cookware, mosaic tile backsplash and granite counter tops.



This private home features an open floor plan with hardwood floors and designer shades. Enjoy gorgeous views of the backyard from the master bedroom, waking up to fruit trees, herb garden and colorful flowers throughout the year. Have a gathering and enjoy the Traeger BBQ Grill in the Zen backyard or enjoy a game of ping pong in the attached garage that can easily be converted to a game room. Return home to get cozy next to the fireplace by asking Alexa to switch different mood lightings or enjoy the temperate California weather outdoors with a gas fire pillar to keep you warm on those cooler evenings. Make this tastefully styled, light filled space your new home. Convert the third bedroom into your home office or a yoga/meditation room. All the furnishings, and appliances are included in the lease, along with weekly gardening service and ring security system.



Enjoy your privacy in this Ideally situated in a private residential neighborhood near great schools, Northridge mall, Porter Ranch shopping center, supermarket and movie theaters.



Additional features;

Central Heat and AC

Washer/Dryer included

Stove, Fridge, Dishwasher

Attached garage & ample driveway parking



THIS HOME WILL BE AVAILABLE APRIL 1, 2020



Monthly Rent $3,500.00 FURNISHED with 1-year lease.



$3,050 UNFURNISHED with a one year lease. Will consider short term furnished rentals.



Deposit $3,000



Will consider short term rentals furnished rentals with additional fees.



Please call to schedule a viewing. 805-819-0911

We will consider short term furnished rentals.



Check out our website to view Available rentals and apply online

https://amstgspropertymanagement.com/available-rentals