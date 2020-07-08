9714 ST BEVERLYWOOD

Amenities

Available mid May is this bright updated open floor plan single level home in a desirable pocket of Beverlywood. The house is comprised of 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a converted attached garage with a loft offering plenty of additional living space (square footage not include in the 2,188 sqft). Interior features include hardwood floors throughout, plantation shutters, fireplace, washer & dryer, central air & heat, recessed lighting, and stainless steel appliances to name a few. The master suite features a large walk-in closet and a well appointed en-suite bathroom. The dining room, which includes a built-in bar, seamlessly opens up to a large outdoor patio and backyard perfect to enjoy an indoor/outdoor lifestyle. For those who enjoy the outdoors, the lushly landscaped and fully fenced private back yard features a treehouse, flower garden, and offers plenty of space to entertain. Perfectly located within steps to Irving Schachter Park and Castle Heights School.