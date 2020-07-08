All apartments in Los Angeles
9714 ST BEVERLYWOOD

9714 Beverlywood Street · No Longer Available
Location

9714 Beverlywood Street, Los Angeles, CA 90034
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available mid May is this bright updated open floor plan single level home in a desirable pocket of Beverlywood. The house is comprised of 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a converted attached garage with a loft offering plenty of additional living space (square footage not include in the 2,188 sqft). Interior features include hardwood floors throughout, plantation shutters, fireplace, washer & dryer, central air & heat, recessed lighting, and stainless steel appliances to name a few. The master suite features a large walk-in closet and a well appointed en-suite bathroom. The dining room, which includes a built-in bar, seamlessly opens up to a large outdoor patio and backyard perfect to enjoy an indoor/outdoor lifestyle. For those who enjoy the outdoors, the lushly landscaped and fully fenced private back yard features a treehouse, flower garden, and offers plenty of space to entertain. Perfectly located within steps to Irving Schachter Park and Castle Heights School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9714 ST BEVERLYWOOD have any available units?
9714 ST BEVERLYWOOD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9714 ST BEVERLYWOOD have?
Some of 9714 ST BEVERLYWOOD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9714 ST BEVERLYWOOD currently offering any rent specials?
9714 ST BEVERLYWOOD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9714 ST BEVERLYWOOD pet-friendly?
No, 9714 ST BEVERLYWOOD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9714 ST BEVERLYWOOD offer parking?
Yes, 9714 ST BEVERLYWOOD offers parking.
Does 9714 ST BEVERLYWOOD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9714 ST BEVERLYWOOD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9714 ST BEVERLYWOOD have a pool?
No, 9714 ST BEVERLYWOOD does not have a pool.
Does 9714 ST BEVERLYWOOD have accessible units?
No, 9714 ST BEVERLYWOOD does not have accessible units.
Does 9714 ST BEVERLYWOOD have units with dishwashers?
No, 9714 ST BEVERLYWOOD does not have units with dishwashers.

