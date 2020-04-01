961 MALTMAN Avenue

Amenities

Available for lease, this spacious Spanish-style upper unit places you in prime Silver Lake with beautiful views. The sun-filled residence has been renovated with style, providing modern updates alongside character details that include coved ceilings and oversized picture windows. There is oakwood flooring, designer lighting, and stunning vistas stretching to the Griffith Park Observatory. In the bright kitchen you'll find a tile backsplash in eggshell blue, stainless appliances and custom cement tile floors. There are two serene bedrooms, an updated bath and a third bonus space, perfect for a home office. A spacious deck is your private realm to unwind and flow is easy to the expansive terraced yard. Amenities include in-unit laundry and a garage with remote entry. This ideal location is mere minutes from the action in Sunset Junction where favorites include Intelligentsia Coffee, MhZh, Night+Market Song, Pine & Crane, Cafe Stella, the Silver Lake Farmer's Market and so much more.