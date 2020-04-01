All apartments in Los Angeles
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
961 MALTMAN Avenue
Last updated June 19 2019 at 2:23 AM

961 MALTMAN Avenue

961 Maltman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

961 Maltman Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available for lease, this spacious Spanish-style upper unit places you in prime Silver Lake with beautiful views. The sun-filled residence has been renovated with style, providing modern updates alongside character details that include coved ceilings and oversized picture windows. There is oakwood flooring, designer lighting, and stunning vistas stretching to the Griffith Park Observatory. In the bright kitchen you'll find a tile backsplash in eggshell blue, stainless appliances and custom cement tile floors. There are two serene bedrooms, an updated bath and a third bonus space, perfect for a home office. A spacious deck is your private realm to unwind and flow is easy to the expansive terraced yard. Amenities include in-unit laundry and a garage with remote entry. This ideal location is mere minutes from the action in Sunset Junction where favorites include Intelligentsia Coffee, MhZh, Night+Market Song, Pine & Crane, Cafe Stella, the Silver Lake Farmer's Market and so much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 961 MALTMAN Avenue have any available units?
961 MALTMAN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 961 MALTMAN Avenue have?
Some of 961 MALTMAN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 961 MALTMAN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
961 MALTMAN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 961 MALTMAN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 961 MALTMAN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 961 MALTMAN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 961 MALTMAN Avenue offers parking.
Does 961 MALTMAN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 961 MALTMAN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 961 MALTMAN Avenue have a pool?
No, 961 MALTMAN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 961 MALTMAN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 961 MALTMAN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 961 MALTMAN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 961 MALTMAN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
