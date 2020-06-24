960 STRADELLA Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool media room

This original mid-century estate designed by William R. Stephenson has breathtaking city/canyon views on famed Stradella Rd. Gated, offering a generous motor court for ample parking. True mid-century floor plan with indoor outdoor flow. A step-down living room opens to a pool and large patio with easy access to the kitchen, all framing gorgeous city views, perfect for entertaining. The master suite has a viewing deck, wet bar, fireplace and is upstairs for complete privacy. Downstairs are 4 more bedrooms and a bonus room currently used as a "media room". Premier Bel-Air location!