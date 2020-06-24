All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 960 STRADELLA Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
960 STRADELLA Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

960 STRADELLA Road

960 N Stradella Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

960 N Stradella Road, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
media room
This original mid-century estate designed by William R. Stephenson has breathtaking city/canyon views on famed Stradella Rd. Gated, offering a generous motor court for ample parking. True mid-century floor plan with indoor outdoor flow. A step-down living room opens to a pool and large patio with easy access to the kitchen, all framing gorgeous city views, perfect for entertaining. The master suite has a viewing deck, wet bar, fireplace and is upstairs for complete privacy. Downstairs are 4 more bedrooms and a bonus room currently used as a "media room". Premier Bel-Air location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 960 STRADELLA Road have any available units?
960 STRADELLA Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 960 STRADELLA Road have?
Some of 960 STRADELLA Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 960 STRADELLA Road currently offering any rent specials?
960 STRADELLA Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 960 STRADELLA Road pet-friendly?
No, 960 STRADELLA Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 960 STRADELLA Road offer parking?
Yes, 960 STRADELLA Road offers parking.
Does 960 STRADELLA Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 960 STRADELLA Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 960 STRADELLA Road have a pool?
Yes, 960 STRADELLA Road has a pool.
Does 960 STRADELLA Road have accessible units?
No, 960 STRADELLA Road does not have accessible units.
Does 960 STRADELLA Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 960 STRADELLA Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

957 Wilcox Avenue
957 Wilcox Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90038
719 N. Heliotrope
719 North Heliotrope Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Toscana Apartments
15736 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
Broadway Palace
1026 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
12320 Montana Ave.
12320 Montana Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Cornerstone
8609 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Avalon Studio 4121
4121 Radford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
AVA Hollywood at La Pietra Place
6677 California Highway 2
Los Angeles, CA 90038

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College