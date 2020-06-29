9505 LANIA Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool bbq/grill hot tub media room tennis court

Once in a lifetime, an estate of such distinction becomes available. A palatial Mediterranean minutes from the heart of Beverly Hills, Palazzo di Amore sits on a rare approx. 25 acre promontory with panoramic city-to-ocean views. The prestigious residence embodies both majesty and family. Outstanding amenities include: quarter-mile, tree-lined private drive, waterfall, luxuriant gardens, sparkling pools. Colonnaded dining room with wine tasting room, grand chef's kitchen, approx. 10,000-bottle temp controlled wine storage, large tasting room, unrivaled master suite, Moroccan retreat, Turkish-style spa. Guest house, gorgeous terraced acreage, producing vineyards, pool, spa, tennis court & pavilion, reflecting pool, fountain, state-of-the-art entertainment complex with stage, theater, ballroom, bowling alley. Entertain in true luxury and sophisticated beauty. Bring your most discerning clients to re-imagine this majestic estate in all its cosmopolitan grandeur.