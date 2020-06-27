9339 Burnet Ave

Amenities
Located in the North Hills close to California State University, Northridge. The property is adjacent to; 405 fwy/ 170 fwy / 101 fwy/ 5 fwy Reseda, Panorama City, Granada Hills. Brand new homes offer four bedroom spacious floor plans. Located in a gated community each home features modern kitchen granite, stainless steel appliances, central HVAC, washer/dryer. Renter\'s Insurance required . Just a mile away from California State University, Northridge, local restaurants, shopping and recreational facilities. -$40 application fee -$1,500 deposit on approved credit-must provide copy of I.D..
Amenities: Newly built homes, Modern style kitchen and bathrooms, Brand new GE washer and dryer in unit, Professionally managed community, Just minutes from California State University Northridge, 1yr lease term/flexible available, Spacious backyards, Pet friendly.
Parking: 2 Car Garage.
http://ismrem.com/2762/burnethomes-apartments-for-rent/north-hills/91343/4-bed-2.5-bath
