9339 Burnet Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Located in the North Hills close to California State University, Northridge. The property is adjacent to; 405 fwy/ 170 fwy / 101 fwy/ 5 fwy Reseda, Panorama City, Granada Hills. Brand new homes offer four bedroom spacious floor plans. Located in a gated community each home features modern kitchen granite, stainless steel appliances, central HVAC, washer/dryer. Renter\'s Insurance required . Just a mile away from California State University, Northridge, local restaurants, shopping and recreational facilities. -$40 application fee -$1,500 deposit on approved credit-must provide copy of I.D..

Parking: 2 Car Garage.

