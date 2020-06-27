All apartments in Los Angeles
9339 Burnet Ave

9339 N Burnet Ave · No Longer Available
Location

9339 N Burnet Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91343
North Hills East

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Located in the North Hills close to California State University, Northridge. The property is adjacent to; 405 fwy/ 170 fwy / 101 fwy/ 5 fwy Reseda, Panorama City, Granada Hills. Brand new homes offer four bedroom spacious floor plans. Located in a gated community each home features modern kitchen granite, stainless steel appliances, central HVAC, washer/dryer. Renter\'s Insurance required . Just a mile away from California State University, Northridge, local restaurants, shopping and recreational facilities. -$40 application fee -$1,500 deposit on approved credit-must provide copy of I.D..
.
Amenities: Newly built homes, Modern style kitchen and bathrooms, Brand new GE washer and dryer in unit, Professionally managed community, Just minutes from California State University Northridge, 1yr lease term/flexible available, Spacious backyards, Pet friendly.
Parking: 2 Car Garage.
http://ismrem.com/2762/burnethomes-apartments-for-rent/north-hills/91343/4-bed-2.5-bath

IT490118 - IT49IS2762

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9339 Burnet Ave have any available units?
9339 Burnet Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9339 Burnet Ave have?
Some of 9339 Burnet Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9339 Burnet Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9339 Burnet Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9339 Burnet Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9339 Burnet Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9339 Burnet Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9339 Burnet Ave offers parking.
Does 9339 Burnet Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9339 Burnet Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9339 Burnet Ave have a pool?
No, 9339 Burnet Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9339 Burnet Ave have accessible units?
No, 9339 Burnet Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9339 Burnet Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9339 Burnet Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

