9323 FLICKER Way

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

NORTH OF SUNSET/ W. OF DOHENY ADJACENT TO BEVERLY HILLS/BEL AIR ESTATES. ON "THE CELEBRITY STREETS. "Available for Short Term Lease. FULLY Furnished! This gorgeous home boast an Open Floor Plan w/over 4,200 Sq Ft. It features 3 LARGE bedrooms, 4 Bathrooms, home office with city views & home GYM, hard wood floors, Chef's Kitchen w/Viking Appliances & has wonderful City Views. Property is located in the most exclusive area in the Hollywood Hills (AKA "THE CELEBRITY STREETS"). It is neighbor to some of the most expensive & award winning homes in Beverly Hills & Hollywood. This home is spread over 2 floors w/the kitchen, dining room, living room, guest bedroom & swimming pool on the ground floor. The 2nd floor has 2 LARGE bedrooms, including the EXTRA LARGE MASTER SUITE w/Spa like bath & large private sundeck. Your guest will enjoy the city views while dining. Property comes fully furnished & kitchen is stocked with kitchenware. You literally only need to bring your tooth brush. Ava