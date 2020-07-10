All apartments in Los Angeles
9323 FLICKER Way
Last updated August 10 2019 at 7:15 AM

9323 FLICKER Way

9323 Flicker Way · No Longer Available
Location

9323 Flicker Way, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
NORTH OF SUNSET/ W. OF DOHENY ADJACENT TO BEVERLY HILLS/BEL AIR ESTATES. ON "THE CELEBRITY STREETS. "Available for Short Term Lease. FULLY Furnished! This gorgeous home boast an Open Floor Plan w/over 4,200 Sq Ft. It features 3 LARGE bedrooms, 4 Bathrooms, home office with city views & home GYM, hard wood floors, Chef's Kitchen w/Viking Appliances & has wonderful City Views. Property is located in the most exclusive area in the Hollywood Hills (AKA "THE CELEBRITY STREETS"). It is neighbor to some of the most expensive & award winning homes in Beverly Hills & Hollywood. This home is spread over 2 floors w/the kitchen, dining room, living room, guest bedroom & swimming pool on the ground floor. The 2nd floor has 2 LARGE bedrooms, including the EXTRA LARGE MASTER SUITE w/Spa like bath & large private sundeck. Your guest will enjoy the city views while dining. Property comes fully furnished & kitchen is stocked with kitchenware. You literally only need to bring your tooth brush. Ava

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9323 FLICKER Way have any available units?
9323 FLICKER Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9323 FLICKER Way have?
Some of 9323 FLICKER Way's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9323 FLICKER Way currently offering any rent specials?
9323 FLICKER Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9323 FLICKER Way pet-friendly?
No, 9323 FLICKER Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9323 FLICKER Way offer parking?
Yes, 9323 FLICKER Way offers parking.
Does 9323 FLICKER Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9323 FLICKER Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9323 FLICKER Way have a pool?
Yes, 9323 FLICKER Way has a pool.
Does 9323 FLICKER Way have accessible units?
No, 9323 FLICKER Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9323 FLICKER Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9323 FLICKER Way has units with dishwashers.
