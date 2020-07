Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed

Unit Amenities recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters oven range stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed pet friendly elevator garage on-site laundry bike storage cc payments e-payments lobby online portal

Join our community in the heart of Noho. Great walking neighborhood, just around the corner from a variety of shops, restaurants & eateries! Two blocks from the park, just a few more blocks from the subway station, & close to Universal Studios! Conveniently located near the 101, 134, 170, & 405 Freeways.