9315 Alcott St

About Our Community:

Conveniently located in the heart of the very desirable Pico-Robertson neighborhood, right in between respectable Beverly Hills and Beverlywood neighborhoods.



For more information or to schedule a viewing, please call or text Our Leasing Team at 323-465-7368



About Our Unit:

Our unit is brand new with a variety of luxury amenities! Your new home comes with a washer & dryer, central AC/heating system, 1 TANDEM parking spot, and sleek stainless steel appliances. Walk out to your spacious private balcony for your morning cup of coffee or at-home-yoga session! The large windows bring in beautiful natural LA sunshine, complimenting your floor to ceiling french balcony doors. This large unit provides ample storage space with built in closets as well!



About Our Amenities:

- Two Parking Spaces-Tandem

- Central AC & Heating

- Washer & Dryer Inside Unit

- Fridge

- Stove

- Microwave

- Walk in Closets



Details/Logistics:

Lease Length: 12 Month Lease

Monthly Rent: $3,995.00

Security Deposit: $3,995.00

Application Fee: $35 Per Application

Utilities:Tenant Pays All utilities



(RLNE4999446)