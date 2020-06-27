All apartments in Los Angeles
9315 Alcott St

9315 Alcott Street · No Longer Available
Location

9315 Alcott Street, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
yoga
About Our Community:
Conveniently located in the heart of the very desirable Pico-Robertson neighborhood, right in between respectable Beverly Hills and Beverlywood neighborhoods.

For more information or to schedule a viewing, please call or text Our Leasing Team at 323-465-7368

About Our Unit:
Our unit is brand new with a variety of luxury amenities! Your new home comes with a washer & dryer, central AC/heating system, 1 TANDEM parking spot, and sleek stainless steel appliances. Walk out to your spacious private balcony for your morning cup of coffee or at-home-yoga session! The large windows bring in beautiful natural LA sunshine, complimenting your floor to ceiling french balcony doors. This large unit provides ample storage space with built in closets as well!

About Our Amenities:
- Two Parking Spaces-Tandem
- Central AC & Heating
- Washer & Dryer Inside Unit
- Fridge
- Stove
- Microwave
- Walk in Closets

Details/Logistics:
Lease Length: 12 Month Lease
Monthly Rent: $3,995.00
Security Deposit: $3,995.00
Application Fee: $35 Per Application
Utilities:Tenant Pays All utilities

For more information or to schedule a viewing, please call or text Our Leasing Team at 323-465-7368

(RLNE4999446)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9315 Alcott St have any available units?
9315 Alcott St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9315 Alcott St have?
Some of 9315 Alcott St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9315 Alcott St currently offering any rent specials?
9315 Alcott St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9315 Alcott St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9315 Alcott St is pet friendly.
Does 9315 Alcott St offer parking?
Yes, 9315 Alcott St offers parking.
Does 9315 Alcott St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9315 Alcott St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9315 Alcott St have a pool?
No, 9315 Alcott St does not have a pool.
Does 9315 Alcott St have accessible units?
No, 9315 Alcott St does not have accessible units.
Does 9315 Alcott St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9315 Alcott St has units with dishwashers.
