9301 MONTE MAR Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage fireplace media room bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors ice maker patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage media room

Pacific Palisades comes to Beverlywood! RARE, prime corner lot ! You will love this stunning, brand new custom-built 5bd serenity home with attention to detail and unsurpassed value. Fantastic, sun-drenched layout. Luxury high-end features throughout. This is a one-of-a-kind home. Custom ceilings frame in the formal dining room leading to the family room with elegant fireplace and connected theater on the main floor. Entertainers paradise with the finely appointed Chef's kitchen flows seamlessly into both the family room & landscaped back yard w/covered patio and BBQ center. Gorgeous wood floors tie everything together, from the beautiful "chandelier" master bedroom with his and hers extra large closets to the marble counter tops and study loft. Guest-suites, a six-camera security system and temperature controlled wine cellar are some of the too-many-to-list features of this one-of-a-kind home. Come experience thoughtful architectural design at it's finest .Furniture not included.