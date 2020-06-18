All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9301 MONTE MAR Drive

9301 W Monte Mar Dr · No Longer Available
Location

9301 W Monte Mar Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
media room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Pacific Palisades comes to Beverlywood! RARE, prime corner lot ! You will love this stunning, brand new custom-built 5bd serenity home with attention to detail and unsurpassed value. Fantastic, sun-drenched layout. Luxury high-end features throughout. This is a one-of-a-kind home. Custom ceilings frame in the formal dining room leading to the family room with elegant fireplace and connected theater on the main floor. Entertainers paradise with the finely appointed Chef's kitchen flows seamlessly into both the family room & landscaped back yard w/covered patio and BBQ center. Gorgeous wood floors tie everything together, from the beautiful "chandelier" master bedroom with his and hers extra large closets to the marble counter tops and study loft. Guest-suites, a six-camera security system and temperature controlled wine cellar are some of the too-many-to-list features of this one-of-a-kind home. Come experience thoughtful architectural design at it's finest .Furniture not included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9301 MONTE MAR Drive have any available units?
9301 MONTE MAR Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9301 MONTE MAR Drive have?
Some of 9301 MONTE MAR Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9301 MONTE MAR Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9301 MONTE MAR Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9301 MONTE MAR Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9301 MONTE MAR Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9301 MONTE MAR Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9301 MONTE MAR Drive does offer parking.
Does 9301 MONTE MAR Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9301 MONTE MAR Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9301 MONTE MAR Drive have a pool?
No, 9301 MONTE MAR Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9301 MONTE MAR Drive have accessible units?
No, 9301 MONTE MAR Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9301 MONTE MAR Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9301 MONTE MAR Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
