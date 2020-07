926 S Manhattan

Amenities

LOCATION! NEW TO THE MARKET, WELL-DESIGNED 3 BED+2 BATH CONDOMINIUM ON A QUIET STREET IN THE HEART OF KOREA TOWN. THIS PROPERTY HAS A GREAT LAYOUT, LARGE OPEN SPACE LIVING/DINING ROOM+KITCHEN WITH LAMINATE HARD WOOD FLOORING. GOURMET KITCHEN WITH CENTER ISLAND, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. THE BEDROOMS ARE LARGE AND BRIGHT WITH PLENTY OF CLOSET SPACES WITH CARPET FLOORING.ESPECIALLY THE MASTER SUITE INCLUDES A MICRO-BALCONY WITH ROOFTOP VIEWS. NICE SIZE OF TWO BATHROOMS WITH TILE FLOORING. SEPARATE LAUNDRY ROOM, TWO CAR GATED PARKING. LOCATED NEAR MAJOR METRO STOPS/MINUTES FROM DOWNTOWN L.A./RESTAURANTS/SHOPPING AND ENTERTAINMENT. AN IDEAL OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE IN ONE OF MOST DESIRED NEIGHBORHOODS!