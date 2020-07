El Centro Apartments & Bungalows

Amenities

A staple in Hollywood living, Eastown offers the maximum in lifestyle flexibility. Located in the culturally diverse heart of Hollywood, CA on the famous Walk of Fame, Eastown is the perfect location for anyone looking for substance and style, wrapped in a warm, inviting setting. With the Los Angeles Metro Line and instant highway access located a mere 300 ft. away, getting to work or the beach is a breeze. Eastown consists of spacious studios, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments and dual level lofts. Feed both mind and body as you enjoy our ultra-modern fitness center. Over 2000 square feet of equipment including a digital system that allows you to take numerous classes 24 hours a day. Our grounds are covered in lush foliage which complements our beautiful oversized swimming pool overlooking Hollywood Blvd. *Floor plan availability and pricing subject to change. Square footage and/or room dimensions are approximations and may vary between individual apartment units. CalDRE LIC #00838846