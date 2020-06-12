909 STONEHILL Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful Contemporary View Home Nestled In The Secluded Hills Of Brentwood. This two story, 4 bedroom and 3 bath home is an entertainer's dream and includes a full extra in-law one bedroom, one bath unit attached to the side of the property! The moment you walk in you're taken hold by the floor to ceiling glass walls that act as a picture frame for the spectacular views of the lush green Santa Monica canyon that backs up to the Pacific Ocean. These priceless views are captured in every room of the well thought out design~of this~architectural~marvel.~Step out into one of the many balconies for a breath of ocean air and take in the magnitude of the gift of living in Southern California. Other features include chef's~gourmet~kitchen, dining room, laundry room with washer/dryer and a two-car garage. Master bedroom features a fireplace and walk-in-closet. A great opportunity to live in a coveted neighborhood near award winning schools such as Kenter Canyon School District.