Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:35 PM

909 STONEHILL Lane

909 Stonehill Lane · No Longer Available
Location

909 Stonehill Lane, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful Contemporary View Home Nestled In The Secluded Hills Of Brentwood. This two story, 4 bedroom and 3 bath home is an entertainer's dream and includes a full extra in-law one bedroom, one bath unit attached to the side of the property! The moment you walk in you're taken hold by the floor to ceiling glass walls that act as a picture frame for the spectacular views of the lush green Santa Monica canyon that backs up to the Pacific Ocean. These priceless views are captured in every room of the well thought out design~of this~architectural~marvel.~Step out into one of the many balconies for a breath of ocean air and take in the magnitude of the gift of living in Southern California. Other features include chef's~gourmet~kitchen, dining room, laundry room with washer/dryer and a two-car garage. Master bedroom features a fireplace and walk-in-closet. A great opportunity to live in a coveted neighborhood near award winning schools such as Kenter Canyon School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 STONEHILL Lane have any available units?
909 STONEHILL Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 909 STONEHILL Lane have?
Some of 909 STONEHILL Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 909 STONEHILL Lane currently offering any rent specials?
909 STONEHILL Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 STONEHILL Lane pet-friendly?
No, 909 STONEHILL Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 909 STONEHILL Lane offer parking?
Yes, 909 STONEHILL Lane offers parking.
Does 909 STONEHILL Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 909 STONEHILL Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 STONEHILL Lane have a pool?
No, 909 STONEHILL Lane does not have a pool.
Does 909 STONEHILL Lane have accessible units?
No, 909 STONEHILL Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 909 STONEHILL Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 909 STONEHILL Lane has units with dishwashers.
