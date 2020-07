Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking guest parking internet access

110 Available 02/01/20 This is a room for rent in a 2 bed 2 bath condo. Ground Level. You will have a private bedroom and private full bathroom. Gated with Security Cameras. One guest parking spot shared amount 22 units. You will have an assigned underground parking spot, side by side parking so you can come and go as you please.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/9038-orion-ave-north-hills-ca-91343-usa-unit-110/916a0387-ac09-4fb6-a287-2f62acd24f7b



(RLNE5488922)