9024 Geyser Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous 4 Bedroom + 1 Office (fits twin bed) + 2 Bathrooms (2 sinks in each) + Large Living room with Dining Area + LARGE KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST AREA + TWO CAR GARAGE + WASHER AND DRYER HOOKUP. HOUSE COMES WITH REFRIGERATOR, STOVE / COOK TOP, WASHER, CENTRAL A/C, WALL A/C CHARMING YARD GRASS AND LANDSCAPE, Fenced (WALL) YARD for pets of all sizes! BIG ENCLOSED PATIO BRIGHT HOUSE, Lots of light from WINDOWS AND HUGE sky light! REMODELED - NEW beautiful hardwood floors! BRAND New A/C, NEW FLOORS ALL AROUND ! All new fixtures! A must see! CENTRAL HEATING AND AIR CONDITION AND WALL UNIT Minutes walking distance from CSUN and tons of restaurants and transit. Very close to the Northridge mall, Quiet Neighborhood, Prime Location! Call or Text for more information