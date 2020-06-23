All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 12 2019 at 11:35 PM

9024 Geyser Avenue

9024 Geyser Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9024 Geyser Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91324
Northridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom + 1 Office (fits twin bed) + 2 Bathrooms (2 sinks in each) + Large Living room with Dining Area + LARGE KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST AREA + TWO CAR GARAGE + WASHER AND DRYER HOOKUP. HOUSE COMES WITH REFRIGERATOR, STOVE / COOK TOP, WASHER, CENTRAL A/C, WALL A/C CHARMING YARD GRASS AND LANDSCAPE, Fenced (WALL) YARD for pets of all sizes! BIG ENCLOSED PATIO BRIGHT HOUSE, Lots of light from WINDOWS AND HUGE sky light! REMODELED - NEW beautiful hardwood floors! BRAND New A/C, NEW FLOORS ALL AROUND ! All new fixtures! A must see! CENTRAL HEATING AND AIR CONDITION AND WALL UNIT Minutes walking distance from CSUN and tons of restaurants and transit. Very close to the Northridge mall, Quiet Neighborhood, Prime Location! Call or Text for more information

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9024 Geyser Avenue have any available units?
9024 Geyser Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
What amenities does 9024 Geyser Avenue have?
Some of 9024 Geyser Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9024 Geyser Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9024 Geyser Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9024 Geyser Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9024 Geyser Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9024 Geyser Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9024 Geyser Avenue offers parking.
Does 9024 Geyser Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9024 Geyser Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9024 Geyser Avenue have a pool?
No, 9024 Geyser Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9024 Geyser Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9024 Geyser Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9024 Geyser Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9024 Geyser Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
