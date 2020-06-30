8967 SHOREHAM Drive

Amenities

garage walk in closets pool clubhouse fireplace media room

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage media room

This modern, contemporary home is an achievement of style and design. Perched just above the famed Sunset Strip, this home offers extraordinary city light views all the way to Downtown Los Angeles while being just a few steps away from the new Edition Hotel and Soho House. Beyond the home's large pivot front door find soaring ceilings, an open floor plan, and grand scale floor-to-ceiling windows which provide an abundance of natural light throughout. With approximately 4,000 square feet of living space that all opens to the outside, this home was made for entertaining. Features include a chef's kitchen with high-end appliances, open living and family room, contemporary finishes, big-screen theater and wine cellar. The master suite reveals a large walk-in closet, oversized shower, dual vanities, fireplace, and a freestanding infinity bathtub with sensational city views. Large sliding doors seamlessly open to the backyard with an infinity pool, lounge area and barbecue.