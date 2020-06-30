All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
8967 SHOREHAM Drive
8967 SHOREHAM Drive

8967 Shoreham Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8967 Shoreham Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
This modern, contemporary home is an achievement of style and design. Perched just above the famed Sunset Strip, this home offers extraordinary city light views all the way to Downtown Los Angeles while being just a few steps away from the new Edition Hotel and Soho House. Beyond the home's large pivot front door find soaring ceilings, an open floor plan, and grand scale floor-to-ceiling windows which provide an abundance of natural light throughout. With approximately 4,000 square feet of living space that all opens to the outside, this home was made for entertaining. Features include a chef's kitchen with high-end appliances, open living and family room, contemporary finishes, big-screen theater and wine cellar. The master suite reveals a large walk-in closet, oversized shower, dual vanities, fireplace, and a freestanding infinity bathtub with sensational city views. Large sliding doors seamlessly open to the backyard with an infinity pool, lounge area and barbecue.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8967 SHOREHAM Drive have any available units?
8967 SHOREHAM Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8967 SHOREHAM Drive have?
Some of 8967 SHOREHAM Drive's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8967 SHOREHAM Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8967 SHOREHAM Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8967 SHOREHAM Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8967 SHOREHAM Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8967 SHOREHAM Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8967 SHOREHAM Drive offers parking.
Does 8967 SHOREHAM Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8967 SHOREHAM Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8967 SHOREHAM Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8967 SHOREHAM Drive has a pool.
Does 8967 SHOREHAM Drive have accessible units?
No, 8967 SHOREHAM Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8967 SHOREHAM Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8967 SHOREHAM Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
