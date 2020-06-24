8909 Amigo Ave

Amenities
Country Charmer! Light and Bright Northridge Home Lush large backyard! -
This Charming Northridge home has so much to offer!
All rooms are light and bright with gorgeous refinished wood floors throughout home Nice sized bedrooms.
This home sits on a large lot and has a fabulous grassy backyard that is beautifully landscaped--roses, morning glory, fruit trees
There is a cool covered patio off the living room for your summer bbq's and warm outdoor nights
Kitchen has plenty of cabinets and counter space--it also offers granite countertops, recessed lighting, and breakfast nook.
Living room with gleaming wood floors and wood burning fireplace--Lots of hall storage
Freshly Painted inside and out! Central A/C and Heat.
Double automatic garage with direct access to backyard and steps away from the kitchen door.
Call Tracy for showing: (818) 625-2465 Email: tracy@lrsrm.com
BRE #00876365
We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws.
Service animals welcome. So sorry no pets.
