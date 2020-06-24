8909 Amigo Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill garage

Country Charmer! Light and Bright Northridge Home Lush large backyard! -



This Charming Northridge home has so much to offer!



All rooms are light and bright with gorgeous refinished wood floors throughout home Nice sized bedrooms.



This home sits on a large lot and has a fabulous grassy backyard that is beautifully landscaped--roses, morning glory, fruit trees



There is a cool covered patio off the living room for your summer bbq's and warm outdoor nights



Kitchen has plenty of cabinets and counter space--it also offers granite countertops, recessed lighting, and breakfast nook.



Living room with gleaming wood floors and wood burning fireplace--Lots of hall storage



Freshly Painted inside and out! Central A/C and Heat.



Double automatic garage with direct access to backyard and steps away from the kitchen door.



Call Tracy for showing: (818) 625-2465 Email: tracy@lrsrm.com

BRE #00876365



We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws.



Service animals welcome. So sorry no pets.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4684704)