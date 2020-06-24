All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8909 Amigo Ave

8909 Amigo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8909 Amigo Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91324
Northridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
garage
Country Charmer! Light and Bright Northridge Home Lush large backyard! -

This Charming Northridge home has so much to offer!

All rooms are light and bright with gorgeous refinished wood floors throughout home Nice sized bedrooms.

This home sits on a large lot and has a fabulous grassy backyard that is beautifully landscaped--roses, morning glory, fruit trees

There is a cool covered patio off the living room for your summer bbq's and warm outdoor nights

Kitchen has plenty of cabinets and counter space--it also offers granite countertops, recessed lighting, and breakfast nook.

Living room with gleaming wood floors and wood burning fireplace--Lots of hall storage

Freshly Painted inside and out! Central A/C and Heat.

Double automatic garage with direct access to backyard and steps away from the kitchen door.

Call Tracy for showing: (818) 625-2465 Email: tracy@lrsrm.com
BRE #00876365

We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws.

Service animals welcome. So sorry no pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4684704)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8909 Amigo Ave have any available units?
8909 Amigo Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8909 Amigo Ave have?
Some of 8909 Amigo Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8909 Amigo Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8909 Amigo Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8909 Amigo Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8909 Amigo Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8909 Amigo Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8909 Amigo Ave offers parking.
Does 8909 Amigo Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8909 Amigo Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8909 Amigo Ave have a pool?
No, 8909 Amigo Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8909 Amigo Ave have accessible units?
No, 8909 Amigo Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8909 Amigo Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8909 Amigo Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
