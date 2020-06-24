8746 Airlane Ave

Amenities

Lovely 2-bedroom, 1-bath home located in the desirable Westchester Area, near shopping and services! This home offers a large living room, newly refinished hard wood floors except in the kitchen & bathroom, dual pane windows for quietness, fireplace, attached two car garage, washer & dryer located in the garage, large backyard with plenty of room for vegetables (if desired). The kitchen and the bathroom were remodeled in 2014. Kitchen has new cabinets, stove with two ovens (one is convection/normal oven), microwave, dishwasher, large refrigerator, new quartz counters and large sink. Attached screened sun room outside the backdoor for relaxation, etc. (approx.. 15' x 20'). Minutes away from beaches, Los Angeles Airport (LAX,) public transportation, recreational parks. Now enjoy all what the beautiful coastal weather has to offer. No Pets. 1 month security deposit.

No Pets Allowed



