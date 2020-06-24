All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:50 AM

8746 Airlane Ave

8746 Airlane Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8746 Airlane Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Airlane - Property Id: 131675

Lovely 2-bedroom, 1-bath home located in the desirable Westchester Area, near shopping and services! This home offers a large living room, newly refinished hard wood floors except in the kitchen & bathroom, dual pane windows for quietness, fireplace, attached two car garage, washer & dryer located in the garage, large backyard with plenty of room for vegetables (if desired). The kitchen and the bathroom were remodeled in 2014. Kitchen has new cabinets, stove with two ovens (one is convection/normal oven), microwave, dishwasher, large refrigerator, new quartz counters and large sink. Attached screened sun room outside the backdoor for relaxation, etc. (approx.. 15' x 20'). Minutes away from beaches, Los Angeles Airport (LAX,) public transportation, recreational parks. Now enjoy all what the beautiful coastal weather has to offer. No Pets. 1 month security deposit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/131675p
Property Id 131675

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5007503)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8746 Airlane Ave have any available units?
8746 Airlane Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8746 Airlane Ave have?
Some of 8746 Airlane Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8746 Airlane Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8746 Airlane Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8746 Airlane Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8746 Airlane Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8746 Airlane Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8746 Airlane Ave offers parking.
Does 8746 Airlane Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8746 Airlane Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8746 Airlane Ave have a pool?
No, 8746 Airlane Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8746 Airlane Ave have accessible units?
No, 8746 Airlane Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8746 Airlane Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8746 Airlane Ave has units with dishwashers.
