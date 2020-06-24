All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8722 DELGANY Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8722 DELGANY Avenue
Last updated February 20 2020 at 1:27 AM

8722 DELGANY Avenue

8722 Delgany Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8722 Delgany Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90293
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Live by the beach! This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom is in a supreme location in the cozy beach-town of Playa del Rey. Spacious unit with lots of sunlight and plenty of closet space. Secured building with community pool and washers/dryers. Forced air heating. Unit does NOT come with central A/C. 1 parking spot in community garage and plenty of street parking on non-street cleaning days. Make this the perfect place to call home! *Some photos contain virtual staging.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8722 DELGANY Avenue have any available units?
8722 DELGANY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8722 DELGANY Avenue have?
Some of 8722 DELGANY Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8722 DELGANY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8722 DELGANY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8722 DELGANY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8722 DELGANY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8722 DELGANY Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8722 DELGANY Avenue offers parking.
Does 8722 DELGANY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8722 DELGANY Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8722 DELGANY Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8722 DELGANY Avenue has a pool.
Does 8722 DELGANY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8722 DELGANY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8722 DELGANY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8722 DELGANY Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Infinity West
7045 W Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Vinz on Fairfax
950 S Fairfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Visconti
1221 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Mira
21425 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Cloverdale
430 South Cloverdale Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Del Mor Apartments
1551 Echo Park Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90026
San Fernando Building Lofts
400 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Westside on Beloit
2033 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College