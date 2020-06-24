8722 DELGANY Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Live by the beach! This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom is in a supreme location in the cozy beach-town of Playa del Rey. Spacious unit with lots of sunlight and plenty of closet space. Secured building with community pool and washers/dryers. Forced air heating. Unit does NOT come with central A/C. 1 parking spot in community garage and plenty of street parking on non-street cleaning days. Make this the perfect place to call home! *Some photos contain virtual staging.