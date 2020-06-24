8722 Delgany Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90293 Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Live by the beach! This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom is in a supreme location in the cozy beach-town of Playa del Rey. Spacious unit with lots of sunlight and plenty of closet space. Secured building with community pool and washers/dryers. Forced air heating. Unit does NOT come with central A/C. 1 parking spot in community garage and plenty of street parking on non-street cleaning days. Make this the perfect place to call home! *Some photos contain virtual staging.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
