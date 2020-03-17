8687 CADILLAC Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

French traditional cottage with beautiful peg and groove wood floors, art deco tile kitchen, gorgeous faux fireplace, and extra tall french windows bringing in so much natural light. Great layout, with 2 spacious bedrooms, large bathroom, formal dining room, kitchen, plus large pantry area round out this incredibly charming sanctuary. Separate spacious one car garage with automatic opener, plus finished bonus room with laundry, could be a great office or guest quarters. Brazilian wood deck in the private backyard is perfect for dinner parties or just weekend lounging. The house is well-maintained with updated systems. Centrally located midway between Santa Monica and Downtown, blocks to Culver City, Beverlywood, and minutes from Beverly Hills, LACMA, the Grove, and more. Renter's insurance required. No pets.