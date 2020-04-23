All apartments in Los Angeles
864 SANBORN Avenue

864 N Sanborn Ave · No Longer Available
Location

864 N Sanborn Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
This recently built Contemporary home sits in a 7,500 s.f. Garden Oasis located in the heart of Silverlake and is being offered for a 3-1/2 month fixed term furnished rental starting Feb. 15th up to a max of 4 months. Next to the trendy Cafes and Boutiques at 'Sunset Junction', the modern appointed main home at apx. 1,300 s.f. features 2 bedrooms & 2 baths, plus a separate & private detached 1bed/1bath Garden/Guest house at apx. 250 s.f. The high-end interiors were designed with close attention paid to non-toxic & Eco-materials embracing a more natural lifestyle while maintaining a highly comfortable feel.~Natural concrete, marble and wood mix with vintage Mid-century modern pieces for a clean yet luxurious living experience.The House faces the landscaped garden for absolute privacy and true California Indoor-Outdoor living. Fully furnished with high-end appliances from the kitchen wares to the 100% cotton Linens. King Size Master withDouble Tub/shower. Cinema 'Bose' system, 52" Flat screen TV. AC/Heat airPur system. Included in rent cost are 1) Electric, gas, water, garbage. (2) Internet-Netflix-Amazon Prime (no cable TV) ( 3) Housekeeping 3 times per month (4) Gardener-weekly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 864 SANBORN Avenue have any available units?
864 SANBORN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 864 SANBORN Avenue have?
Some of 864 SANBORN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 864 SANBORN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
864 SANBORN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 864 SANBORN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 864 SANBORN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 864 SANBORN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 864 SANBORN Avenue offers parking.
Does 864 SANBORN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 864 SANBORN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 864 SANBORN Avenue have a pool?
No, 864 SANBORN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 864 SANBORN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 864 SANBORN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 864 SANBORN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 864 SANBORN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
