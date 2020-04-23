864 SANBORN Avenue

Amenities

This recently built Contemporary home sits in a 7,500 s.f. Garden Oasis located in the heart of Silverlake and is being offered for a 3-1/2 month fixed term furnished rental starting Feb. 15th up to a max of 4 months. Next to the trendy Cafes and Boutiques at 'Sunset Junction', the modern appointed main home at apx. 1,300 s.f. features 2 bedrooms & 2 baths, plus a separate & private detached 1bed/1bath Garden/Guest house at apx. 250 s.f. The high-end interiors were designed with close attention paid to non-toxic & Eco-materials embracing a more natural lifestyle while maintaining a highly comfortable feel.~Natural concrete, marble and wood mix with vintage Mid-century modern pieces for a clean yet luxurious living experience.The House faces the landscaped garden for absolute privacy and true California Indoor-Outdoor living. Fully furnished with high-end appliances from the kitchen wares to the 100% cotton Linens. King Size Master withDouble Tub/shower. Cinema 'Bose' system, 52" Flat screen TV. AC/Heat airPur system. Included in rent cost are 1) Electric, gas, water, garbage. (2) Internet-Netflix-Amazon Prime (no cable TV) ( 3) Housekeeping 3 times per month (4) Gardener-weekly.