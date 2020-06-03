8632 LUBAO Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely traditional 3br front home with large covered patio and beautiful front and back yard. Range/oven, dishwasher, and microwave included. Separate living and dining areas, good size bedrooms, good size kitchen with plenty of cabinets. Washer dryer hookups in private 2 car garage. Absolutely lovely. Central AC and heat. SHARED REAR YARD WITH BACK HOUSE (RENTED SEPARATELY). Available for immediate move in. Application required for each applicant over 18 along with copies of ID, banks statements, and pay stubs. $23.99 fee for credit/background report.