Last updated January 25 2020 at 2:38 AM

8632 LUBAO Avenue

8632 Lubao Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8632 Lubao Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely traditional 3br front home with large covered patio and beautiful front and back yard. Range/oven, dishwasher, and microwave included. Separate living and dining areas, good size bedrooms, good size kitchen with plenty of cabinets. Washer dryer hookups in private 2 car garage. Absolutely lovely. Central AC and heat. SHARED REAR YARD WITH BACK HOUSE (RENTED SEPARATELY). Available for immediate move in. Application required for each applicant over 18 along with copies of ID, banks statements, and pay stubs. $23.99 fee for credit/background report.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8632 LUBAO Avenue have any available units?
8632 LUBAO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8632 LUBAO Avenue have?
Some of 8632 LUBAO Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8632 LUBAO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8632 LUBAO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8632 LUBAO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8632 LUBAO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8632 LUBAO Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8632 LUBAO Avenue offers parking.
Does 8632 LUBAO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8632 LUBAO Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8632 LUBAO Avenue have a pool?
No, 8632 LUBAO Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8632 LUBAO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8632 LUBAO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8632 LUBAO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8632 LUBAO Avenue has units with dishwashers.

