8620 PASO ROBLES Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system basketball court parking pool garage

Fantastic, updated and upgraded Sherwood Forest Ranch home at the end of a very private cul-de-sac. Wonderful charm throughout the home and with a backyard great for entertaining on your covered patio with fan, swimming in your secured pool, shooting hoop on your basketball court, or whatever else you can dream up. The home has all systems upgraded, a 3-car garage on a gated driveway (not pictured), an alarm system (tenant will need to contract with ADT), low-E windows throughout, and so many more great things to have in a home. Master suite has a walk-in closet and opens with double-doors to backyard If you've been looking for a wonderful home, this is it.