Los Angeles, CA
8620 PASO ROBLES Avenue
Last updated July 20 2019 at 11:50 AM

8620 PASO ROBLES Avenue

8620 Paso Robles Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8620 Paso Robles Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91325
Northridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
Fantastic, updated and upgraded Sherwood Forest Ranch home at the end of a very private cul-de-sac. Wonderful charm throughout the home and with a backyard great for entertaining on your covered patio with fan, swimming in your secured pool, shooting hoop on your basketball court, or whatever else you can dream up. The home has all systems upgraded, a 3-car garage on a gated driveway (not pictured), an alarm system (tenant will need to contract with ADT), low-E windows throughout, and so many more great things to have in a home. Master suite has a walk-in closet and opens with double-doors to backyard If you've been looking for a wonderful home, this is it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8620 PASO ROBLES Avenue have any available units?
8620 PASO ROBLES Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8620 PASO ROBLES Avenue have?
Some of 8620 PASO ROBLES Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8620 PASO ROBLES Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8620 PASO ROBLES Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8620 PASO ROBLES Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8620 PASO ROBLES Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8620 PASO ROBLES Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8620 PASO ROBLES Avenue offers parking.
Does 8620 PASO ROBLES Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8620 PASO ROBLES Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8620 PASO ROBLES Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8620 PASO ROBLES Avenue has a pool.
Does 8620 PASO ROBLES Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8620 PASO ROBLES Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8620 PASO ROBLES Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8620 PASO ROBLES Avenue has units with dishwashers.
