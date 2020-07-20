8521 APPIAN Way

Amenities
Old Hollywood pedigree in the coveted Wonderland school district located nearby the best that L.A. has to offer, this home makes a statement! Recently this sleek contemporary combines an exquisite, minimalist-inspired interior with a sunny backyard oasis, complete with a tranquil pool and spa. Voluminous ceilings and an open plan create an airy, expansive atmosphere for this home, which offers hardwood floors, colored LED accent lighting and a sophisticated, approximately 2,863 square foot interior with a chic formal living room and a modern gourmet kitchen. A bright and attractive workspace, the kitchen boasts marble counters, a center island and Viking appliances. The backyard is very spacious and has multiple relaxed areas for conversation. The property also showcases a home theater, an electric car charging station and a sumptuous master suite. An idyllic location and a resort-like backyard, this secluded, ultra-modern retreat is minutes away yet worlds apart.