8521 APPIAN Way

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities car charging pool hot tub media room

Old Hollywood pedigree in the coveted Wonderland school district located nearby the best that L.A. has to offer, this home makes a statement! Recently this sleek contemporary combines an exquisite, minimalist-inspired interior with a sunny backyard oasis, complete with a tranquil pool and spa. Voluminous ceilings and an open plan create an airy, expansive atmosphere for this home, which offers hardwood floors, colored LED accent lighting and a sophisticated, approximately 2,863 square foot interior with a chic formal living room and a modern gourmet kitchen. A bright and attractive workspace, the kitchen boasts marble counters, a center island and Viking appliances. The backyard is very spacious and has multiple relaxed areas for conversation. The property also showcases a home theater, an electric car charging station and a sumptuous master suite. An idyllic location and a resort-like backyard, this secluded, ultra-modern retreat is minutes away yet worlds apart.