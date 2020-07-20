All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
8521 APPIAN Way
8521 APPIAN Way

8521 Appian Way · No Longer Available
Location

8521 Appian Way, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
car charging
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
car charging
pool
hot tub
media room
Old Hollywood pedigree in the coveted Wonderland school district located nearby the best that L.A. has to offer, this home makes a statement! Recently this sleek contemporary combines an exquisite, minimalist-inspired interior with a sunny backyard oasis, complete with a tranquil pool and spa. Voluminous ceilings and an open plan create an airy, expansive atmosphere for this home, which offers hardwood floors, colored LED accent lighting and a sophisticated, approximately 2,863 square foot interior with a chic formal living room and a modern gourmet kitchen. A bright and attractive workspace, the kitchen boasts marble counters, a center island and Viking appliances. The backyard is very spacious and has multiple relaxed areas for conversation. The property also showcases a home theater, an electric car charging station and a sumptuous master suite. An idyllic location and a resort-like backyard, this secluded, ultra-modern retreat is minutes away yet worlds apart.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8521 APPIAN Way have any available units?
8521 APPIAN Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8521 APPIAN Way have?
Some of 8521 APPIAN Way's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8521 APPIAN Way currently offering any rent specials?
8521 APPIAN Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8521 APPIAN Way pet-friendly?
No, 8521 APPIAN Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8521 APPIAN Way offer parking?
No, 8521 APPIAN Way does not offer parking.
Does 8521 APPIAN Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8521 APPIAN Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8521 APPIAN Way have a pool?
Yes, 8521 APPIAN Way has a pool.
Does 8521 APPIAN Way have accessible units?
No, 8521 APPIAN Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8521 APPIAN Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8521 APPIAN Way has units with dishwashers.
