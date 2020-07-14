All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8440 Hatillo Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8440 Hatillo Ave
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

8440 Hatillo Ave

8440 Hatillo Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Winnetka
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8440 Hatillo Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
CONTACT FREE SHOWINGS--4 bed--3 baths Formal living room plus family room Pets considered! - WE PRACTICE CONTACT FREE SHOWING AND FOLLOW ALL RECOMMENDED SAFETY PROTOCOLS

Nice spacious home on a huge lot! Separate family room and living room. Family room has a warming fireplace and built-in bookshelves

Great floorplan with a large master suite. Unbelievably large backyard with fruit trees and concrete patio

Bedrooms are all ample sized with lots of closet space. Located in a quiet well-established Canoga Park neighborhood. Close to shopping, restaurants, and transportation.

This amazing home also offers:

**Central AC/Heat included
**Gardening service included
**Attached two-car automatic garage
**Pets considered with an additional deposit
**Vinyl plank flooring
**Clean and available now!

We practice safe showings. All prospects should have a mask and their own hand sanitizer. All one group can enter at a time.

This property is Shown by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, please call or text 818-900-1328
email tracy@lrsrm.com

Security deposit and lease term based on OAC. Professionally Leased by LRS Realty & Management, Inc. Apply online or see more available properties at LRSRM.com.
We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws

(RLNE5661084)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8440 Hatillo Ave have any available units?
8440 Hatillo Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8440 Hatillo Ave have?
Some of 8440 Hatillo Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8440 Hatillo Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8440 Hatillo Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8440 Hatillo Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8440 Hatillo Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8440 Hatillo Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8440 Hatillo Ave offers parking.
Does 8440 Hatillo Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8440 Hatillo Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8440 Hatillo Ave have a pool?
No, 8440 Hatillo Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8440 Hatillo Ave have accessible units?
No, 8440 Hatillo Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8440 Hatillo Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8440 Hatillo Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summit At Warner Center
22219 Summit Vue Ln
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Blossom Plaza
900 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
3033 Wilshire
3033 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Harbor Terrace Apartments
441 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Burnside Residences
600 South Burnside Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Trademark
437 S. Hill St.
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Wilshire Royale
2619 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
4250 Coldwater Canyon Apartments
4250 Coldwater Canyon Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College