8440 Hatillo Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace some paid utils

CONTACT FREE SHOWINGS--4 bed--3 baths Formal living room plus family room Pets considered! - WE PRACTICE CONTACT FREE SHOWING AND FOLLOW ALL RECOMMENDED SAFETY PROTOCOLS



Nice spacious home on a huge lot! Separate family room and living room. Family room has a warming fireplace and built-in bookshelves



Great floorplan with a large master suite. Unbelievably large backyard with fruit trees and concrete patio



Bedrooms are all ample sized with lots of closet space. Located in a quiet well-established Canoga Park neighborhood. Close to shopping, restaurants, and transportation.



This amazing home also offers:



**Central AC/Heat included

**Gardening service included

**Attached two-car automatic garage

**Pets considered with an additional deposit

**Vinyl plank flooring

**Clean and available now!



We practice safe showings. All prospects should have a mask and their own hand sanitizer. All one group can enter at a time.



This property is Shown by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, please call or text 818-900-1328

email tracy@lrsrm.com



Security deposit and lease term based on OAC. Professionally Leased by LRS Realty & Management, Inc. Apply online or see more available properties at LRSRM.com.

We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws



