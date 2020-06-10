8419 Vicksburg Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

ENTERTAINERS DREAM This Bright and Sunny single-story home is located close to the Westchester Triangle. Walk to restaurants and shopping! This home has been lived in by the owners for over 50 years and has recently been updated, keeping the integrity of the 1940's era, when it was built, a rarity indeed. The original hardwood floors have been beautifully restored and the interior has been completely repainted. The kitchen has been updated with new flooring and a stainless-steel dishwasher, andoven/microwave. A laundry room/pantry is located off the kitchen with washer/dryer (gas) hookups. The home has a brand-new HVAC system as well as brand new electrical wiring throughout the house. The hall bathroom has the original tiles which show the beauty of these Nowell builder homes. All three bedrooms have wooden shades and ceiling fans. If you like to entertain friends, you've found the perfect home. This stunning backyard has hosted hundreds of parties over the years and is truly built for entertaining, or just relaxing. There is a large grassy area and a recently rebuilt patio with flagstone flooring surrounded by planters. Step down to a cozy room with a fireplace; a perfect place to dine. Call Steve at 310.490.4181 for a showing.