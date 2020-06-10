All apartments in Los Angeles
8419 Vicksburg Avenue
Last updated May 9 2019 at 10:23 AM

8419 Vicksburg Avenue

8419 Vicksburg Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8419 Vicksburg Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
ENTERTAINERS DREAM This Bright and Sunny single-story home is located close to the Westchester Triangle. Walk to restaurants and shopping! This home has been lived in by the owners for over 50 years and has recently been updated, keeping the integrity of the 1940's era, when it was built, a rarity indeed. The original hardwood floors have been beautifully restored and the interior has been completely repainted. The kitchen has been updated with new flooring and a stainless-steel dishwasher, andoven/microwave. A laundry room/pantry is located off the kitchen with washer/dryer (gas) hookups. The home has a brand-new HVAC system as well as brand new electrical wiring throughout the house. The hall bathroom has the original tiles which show the beauty of these Nowell builder homes. All three bedrooms have wooden shades and ceiling fans. If you like to entertain friends, you've found the perfect home. This stunning backyard has hosted hundreds of parties over the years and is truly built for entertaining, or just relaxing. There is a large grassy area and a recently rebuilt patio with flagstone flooring surrounded by planters. Step down to a cozy room with a fireplace; a perfect place to dine. Call Steve at 310.490.4181 for a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8419 Vicksburg Avenue have any available units?
8419 Vicksburg Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8419 Vicksburg Avenue have?
Some of 8419 Vicksburg Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8419 Vicksburg Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8419 Vicksburg Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8419 Vicksburg Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8419 Vicksburg Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8419 Vicksburg Avenue offer parking?
No, 8419 Vicksburg Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8419 Vicksburg Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8419 Vicksburg Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8419 Vicksburg Avenue have a pool?
No, 8419 Vicksburg Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8419 Vicksburg Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8419 Vicksburg Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8419 Vicksburg Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8419 Vicksburg Avenue has units with dishwashers.
