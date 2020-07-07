All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
840 S Hobart Blvd
840 S Hobart Blvd

840 South Hobart Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

840 South Hobart Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90005
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Amenities

24hr laundry
all utils included
walk in closets
ceiling fan
courtyard
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a486bb40b1 ---- *ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED* Upper units in 100-unit building. Street Parking. NY Style studios. Prime location for USC, UCLA, Loyola, Southwestern and FIDM students! 1928 apartment complex clean, gated, charming and beautifully maintained with lush landscaping surrounding the building. Spacious walk in closets, Full bath and shower. White ceramic tile floor. Kitchen has black and white tile floors, stove and refrigerator (like new). Vanity area with built in dresser drawers, mirror and light fixture. Quiet courtyard with a beautiful fountain and seating area for your leisure. 24-hour laundry on-site. Friendly community with great tenants! Street parking. Please note: Photos may not be of exact apartment home available*Square footage, when listed or from inquiry, is approximate*Pricing is subject to change without notice*Pricing can vary between similar apartments for many reasons*Features may vary between similar apartments*Renter to verify all information, including availability*Rental Policy may change without notice*Price breaks are extended to all Applicants, no matter what may have been previously advertised*We adhere to all Fair Housing guidelines and all housing laws

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 840 S Hobart Blvd have any available units?
840 S Hobart Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 840 S Hobart Blvd have?
Some of 840 S Hobart Blvd's amenities include 24hr laundry, all utils included, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 840 S Hobart Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
840 S Hobart Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 840 S Hobart Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 840 S Hobart Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 840 S Hobart Blvd offer parking?
No, 840 S Hobart Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 840 S Hobart Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 840 S Hobart Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 840 S Hobart Blvd have a pool?
No, 840 S Hobart Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 840 S Hobart Blvd have accessible units?
No, 840 S Hobart Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 840 S Hobart Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 840 S Hobart Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

