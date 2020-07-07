840 S Hobart Blvd

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a486bb40b1 ---- *ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED* Upper units in 100-unit building. Street Parking. NY Style studios. Prime location for USC, UCLA, Loyola, Southwestern and FIDM students! 1928 apartment complex clean, gated, charming and beautifully maintained with lush landscaping surrounding the building. Spacious walk in closets, Full bath and shower. White ceramic tile floor. Kitchen has black and white tile floors, stove and refrigerator (like new). Vanity area with built in dresser drawers, mirror and light fixture. Quiet courtyard with a beautiful fountain and seating area for your leisure. 24-hour laundry on-site. Friendly community with great tenants! Street parking. Please note: Photos may not be of exact apartment home available*Square footage, when listed or from inquiry, is approximate*Pricing is subject to change without notice*Pricing can vary between similar apartments for many reasons*Features may vary between similar apartments*Renter to verify all information, including availability*Rental Policy may change without notice*Price breaks are extended to all Applicants, no matter what may have been previously advertised*We adhere to all Fair Housing guidelines and all housing laws