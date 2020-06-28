837 W Oliver Street

Amenities

Front House of Duplex | Washer & Dryer in Unit - ** Please call our office to request a showing of this property **



and review ALL of the Rental Criteria under the Tenant Tab. Each adult applicant 18 and older must submit an application.



Front House of Duplex, Two on a Lot. Quaint bungalow style house with many appliances supplied. Only refrigerator comes without any warranty or maintenance. Washer & Dryer are inside house just off kitchen and owner will maintain. As well the freestanding gas stove and Over-the-Range Microwave both come with maintenance by the owner. Bathroom is a 3/4 - shower stall only. Small dog or a cat will be okay with $500 add'l animal security deposit, but no multi-animals. All utilities have their own meter, therefore the tenant pays all utilities used. *No off street parking or garage space available for this unit* This is a non-smoking property of anything including vaping. No section 8. Due to small size of house the MAX Occupancy is 4 People only.



