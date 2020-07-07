836 N Sycamore Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038 Greater Wilshire
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Bright and sunny 1 bedroom / 1 bath unit. Gorgeous and filled with natural light throughout the day. Treetop views of the neighborhood. Extremely private with no shared walls with neighbors! One car parking spot included (might fit two sub-compact cars). Gated parking. Top-loading washer/dryer for your exclusive use. Two balconies off living room and bedroom.
Remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. Hardwood floors. Fresh paint.
Walk to Melrose shops and restaurants. In the middle of Hollywood Studio District.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 836 North Sycamore Avenue - 1 have any available units?
836 North Sycamore Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.