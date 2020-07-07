836 North Sycamore Avenue - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Bright and sunny 1 bedroom / 1 bath unit. Gorgeous and filled with natural light throughout the day. Treetop views of the neighborhood. Extremely private with no shared walls with neighbors! One car parking spot included (might fit two sub-compact cars). Gated parking. Top-loading washer/dryer for your exclusive use. Two balconies off living room and bedroom.



Remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. Hardwood floors. Fresh paint.



Walk to Melrose shops and restaurants. In the middle of Hollywood Studio District.