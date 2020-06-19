All apartments in Los Angeles
8345 WESTLAWN Avenue
8345 WESTLAWN Avenue

8345 Westlawn Avenue · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

8345 Westlawn Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This Silicon Beach gem has been beautifully remodeled throughout and boasts a generous back yard and lovely front yard. (Owner pays gardener.) The 4 bed, 2 bath main house houses 5 people and features a chic living room with hardwood floors that open to a dining area and remodeled chef's kitchen w/granite countertops, tile backsplash, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar. The large master suite boasts a wood-burning fireplace and sliding glass doors leading to the park-like back yard. 3 other bedrooms and 2 stylish and remodeled bathrooms complete the charming house, which includes washer/dryer and AC. The brand new, extra-large, detached guest house offers 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, a kitchen and living room, all kept temperate w/central AC. The kitchen has all new decor and appliances, including a stackable washer/dryer, dishwasher, stove, and fridge. The house is close to restaurants, golf course and is walking distance to LMU. Students welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8345 WESTLAWN Avenue have any available units?
8345 WESTLAWN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8345 WESTLAWN Avenue have?
Some of 8345 WESTLAWN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8345 WESTLAWN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8345 WESTLAWN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8345 WESTLAWN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8345 WESTLAWN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8345 WESTLAWN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8345 WESTLAWN Avenue offers parking.
Does 8345 WESTLAWN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8345 WESTLAWN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8345 WESTLAWN Avenue have a pool?
No, 8345 WESTLAWN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8345 WESTLAWN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8345 WESTLAWN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8345 WESTLAWN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8345 WESTLAWN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
