8345 WESTLAWN Avenue

Amenities
This Silicon Beach gem has been beautifully remodeled throughout and boasts a generous back yard and lovely front yard. (Owner pays gardener.) The 4 bed, 2 bath main house houses 5 people and features a chic living room with hardwood floors that open to a dining area and remodeled chef's kitchen w/granite countertops, tile backsplash, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar. The large master suite boasts a wood-burning fireplace and sliding glass doors leading to the park-like back yard. 3 other bedrooms and 2 stylish and remodeled bathrooms complete the charming house, which includes washer/dryer and AC. The brand new, extra-large, detached guest house offers 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, a kitchen and living room, all kept temperate w/central AC. The kitchen has all new decor and appliances, including a stackable washer/dryer, dishwasher, stove, and fridge. The house is close to restaurants, golf course and is walking distance to LMU. Students welcome!