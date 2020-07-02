All apartments in Los Angeles
833 N Sierra Bonita
833 N Sierra Bonita

833 North Sierra Bonita Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

833 North Sierra Bonita Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Mid-City West

Amenities

on-site laundry
wine room
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
new construction
wine room
Stunning new construction in prime West LA location! Convenient location, stunning features, & endless amenities make this home a one of a kind. As you walk through the front door you will be enchanted with the immense natural light, high ceilings, Oak hardwood flooring, & custom paneling. This home carries an indescribable airy atmosphere that is obvious as soon as you walk through the front door. Family room seamlessly leads you into a private office space, & open dining room in the presence of a stunning glass-encased wine room. Theater room, & en suite bedroom accompany the first floor. Down the hall a gourmet Chef's Kitchen featuring custom cabinetry, quartz counter-tops, large center island w/ breakfast bar, Wolf stainless steel-appliances, butler & Walk-in pantry. Living room with custom built-ins leads to large pocket glass doors that open to an entertainers backyard. Covered patio with outdoor kitchen area ft. a built in BBQ, overlooks a waterfall pool & elevated zero-edge spa. Just upstairs, a master retreat awaits with vaulted ceilings, fireplace, & private balcony. His & her walk in closets, & a master bathroom with dual vanities, large soaking tub, & glass rain shower. Other amenities include indoor & outdoor surround sound, Control4 smart home security system, 3 fireplaces, upstairs laundry room, & 2-car garage. Beauty just minutes from LA's greatest spots like the Grove, & Melrose street being home to great restaurants & shops. (Also available for Sale!)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 833 N Sierra Bonita have any available units?
833 N Sierra Bonita doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 833 N Sierra Bonita have?
Some of 833 N Sierra Bonita's amenities include on-site laundry, wine room, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 833 N Sierra Bonita currently offering any rent specials?
833 N Sierra Bonita is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 833 N Sierra Bonita pet-friendly?
No, 833 N Sierra Bonita is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 833 N Sierra Bonita offer parking?
Yes, 833 N Sierra Bonita offers parking.
Does 833 N Sierra Bonita have units with washers and dryers?
No, 833 N Sierra Bonita does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 833 N Sierra Bonita have a pool?
Yes, 833 N Sierra Bonita has a pool.
Does 833 N Sierra Bonita have accessible units?
No, 833 N Sierra Bonita does not have accessible units.
Does 833 N Sierra Bonita have units with dishwashers?
No, 833 N Sierra Bonita does not have units with dishwashers.

