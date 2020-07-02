833 N Sierra Bonita

Amenities

on-site laundry wine room patio / balcony hardwood floors new construction garage

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room new construction wine room

Stunning new construction in prime West LA location! Convenient location, stunning features, & endless amenities make this home a one of a kind. As you walk through the front door you will be enchanted with the immense natural light, high ceilings, Oak hardwood flooring, & custom paneling. This home carries an indescribable airy atmosphere that is obvious as soon as you walk through the front door. Family room seamlessly leads you into a private office space, & open dining room in the presence of a stunning glass-encased wine room. Theater room, & en suite bedroom accompany the first floor. Down the hall a gourmet Chef's Kitchen featuring custom cabinetry, quartz counter-tops, large center island w/ breakfast bar, Wolf stainless steel-appliances, butler & Walk-in pantry. Living room with custom built-ins leads to large pocket glass doors that open to an entertainers backyard. Covered patio with outdoor kitchen area ft. a built in BBQ, overlooks a waterfall pool & elevated zero-edge spa. Just upstairs, a master retreat awaits with vaulted ceilings, fireplace, & private balcony. His & her walk in closets, & a master bathroom with dual vanities, large soaking tub, & glass rain shower. Other amenities include indoor & outdoor surround sound, Control4 smart home security system, 3 fireplaces, upstairs laundry room, & 2-car garage. Beauty just minutes from LA's greatest spots like the Grove, & Melrose street being home to great restaurants & shops. (Also available for Sale!)