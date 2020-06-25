8300 Ramsgate Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Professional Leasing Contact: Brian

iPhone: 310-975-4064 (Text is easier, faster, and way more efficient on initial contact)



Legendary + Massive Westchester Home in wonderful neighborhood. Unbelievable location. 3 min to LAX. 4 min to LMU. 4 min to Playa Vista. 6 min to Marina Del Rey. 6 min to El Segundo. 15 min to Culver City. 7 min to Venice. 9 min to Santa Monica. 8 min to Manhattan Beach. 5 min to Playa Del Rey. Over 2500SF of interior living space and another 3500SF of outdoor space with huge yard and patio sections.



-Garage/Gated parking for 4-5 large cars

-Hardwood Floors throughout

-4 Large Bedrooms and 3 Full Bathrooms

-Massive Yard + Green space with Huge Privacy trees and Garden Areas

-W/D in house

-Large Step Down Living Room

-Large Private Patio Space in Backyard for grilling/lounge chairs/etc

-Recessed lighting



Local Employers:



Terms:



24 month agreement (12 month agreement also avail)

On Approved Credit or Assets



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/8300-ramsgate-ave-los-angeles-ca-90045-usa/b22bcc4c-9515-487b-8500-805c319b6ff4



(RLNE4795400)