Last updated April 5 2019 at 11:56 PM

8300 Ramsgate Avenue

8300 Ramsgate Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8300 Ramsgate Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Professional Leasing Contact: Brian
iPhone: 310-975-4064 (Text is easier, faster, and way more efficient on initial contact)

Legendary + Massive Westchester Home in wonderful neighborhood. Unbelievable location. 3 min to LAX. 4 min to LMU. 4 min to Playa Vista. 6 min to Marina Del Rey. 6 min to El Segundo. 15 min to Culver City. 7 min to Venice. 9 min to Santa Monica. 8 min to Manhattan Beach. 5 min to Playa Del Rey. Over 2500SF of interior living space and another 3500SF of outdoor space with huge yard and patio sections.

-Garage/Gated parking for 4-5 large cars
-Hardwood Floors throughout
-4 Large Bedrooms and 3 Full Bathrooms
-Massive Yard + Green space with Huge Privacy trees and Garden Areas
-W/D in house
-Large Step Down Living Room
-Large Private Patio Space in Backyard for grilling/lounge chairs/etc
-Recessed lighting

Local Employers:

Disney
NBC Universal
CBS
Electronic Arts Inc.
Pop Media Group
Doner
NetFlix
Viacom
Paramount Pictures
Sunset Bronson Studios
Creative Artists Agency (CAA)
Apple
Sony
Amazon
Microsoft
Google
YouTube
Nike
Verizon
WeWork
Equinox
Tesla
Zefer
BIG
Information Sciences Institute
Jam City
Joymode
Alpha Productions Inc
Happy Flap Inc
Liton Lighting
Flap Happy
1661 Inc
Spaces
Regus
J A P
Culver City Recording Studio
Walton Isaacson
Zoic
Steelhouse
Cunningham Group
The Elder Statesman LLC
Clutter
Big Picture Entertainment
Kaiser Permanente
Allied Universal
Osada Inc
Peter Wodinksy
Karney Management Co

Terms:

24 month agreement (12 month agreement also avail)
On Approved Credit or Assets

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/8300-ramsgate-ave-los-angeles-ca-90045-usa/b22bcc4c-9515-487b-8500-805c319b6ff4

(RLNE4795400)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

