8233 Fallbrook Avenue, West Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center parking 24hr maintenance internet access

Captivating 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, single-family home property rental in the dynamic West Hills neighborhood in L.A.!



It comes with backyard parking and can be rented either as furnished or unfinished.



The spacious interior offers premium hardwood flooring and fireplace. Its lovely kitchen has smooth countertops, fine cabinetry, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, and oven/range. Forced-air heating and air conditioning are provided for along with the in-unit washer and dryer. However, the renter must take care of the yard. The yard will be handled by HOA, but tenants will water the garden. Theres a storage area at the back of the property.



Tenant pays trash, water, electricity, sewage, gas, cable, Internet and Landscaping. Its a pet-friendly home but only small pets are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is not allowed. Near public transportation stops/hub, business center, and parks.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Chase Park, Taxco Trails Park, and Orcutt Ranch Horticultural Center Park.



Bus lines:

152 Metro Local Line - 0.0 mile

169 Metro Local Line - 0.7 mile



