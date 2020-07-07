All apartments in Los Angeles
8233 Fallbrook Avenue, West Hills
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:58 AM

8233 Fallbrook Avenue, West Hills

8233 Fallbrook Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8233 Fallbrook Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91304
West Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Take advantage of another $500 move-in discount of you sign a lease on or before 31st of May!!

Captivating 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, single-family home property rental in the dynamic West Hills neighborhood in L.A.!

It comes with backyard parking and can be rented either as furnished or unfinished.

The spacious interior offers premium hardwood flooring and fireplace. Its lovely kitchen has smooth countertops, fine cabinetry, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, and oven/range. Forced-air heating and air conditioning are provided for along with the in-unit washer and dryer. However, the renter must take care of the yard. The yard will be handled by HOA, but tenants will water the garden. Theres a storage area at the back of the property.

Tenant pays trash, water, electricity, sewage, gas, cable, Internet and Landscaping. Its a pet-friendly home but only small pets are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is not allowed. Near public transportation stops/hub, business center, and parks.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Chase Park, Taxco Trails Park, and Orcutt Ranch Horticultural Center Park.

Bus lines:
152 Metro Local Line - 0.0 mile
169 Metro Local Line - 0.7 mile

(RLNE5717237)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8233 Fallbrook Avenue, West Hills have any available units?
8233 Fallbrook Avenue, West Hills doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8233 Fallbrook Avenue, West Hills have?
Some of 8233 Fallbrook Avenue, West Hills's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8233 Fallbrook Avenue, West Hills currently offering any rent specials?
8233 Fallbrook Avenue, West Hills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8233 Fallbrook Avenue, West Hills pet-friendly?
Yes, 8233 Fallbrook Avenue, West Hills is pet friendly.
Does 8233 Fallbrook Avenue, West Hills offer parking?
Yes, 8233 Fallbrook Avenue, West Hills offers parking.
Does 8233 Fallbrook Avenue, West Hills have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8233 Fallbrook Avenue, West Hills offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8233 Fallbrook Avenue, West Hills have a pool?
No, 8233 Fallbrook Avenue, West Hills does not have a pool.
Does 8233 Fallbrook Avenue, West Hills have accessible units?
No, 8233 Fallbrook Avenue, West Hills does not have accessible units.
Does 8233 Fallbrook Avenue, West Hills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8233 Fallbrook Avenue, West Hills has units with dishwashers.

