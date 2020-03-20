All apartments in Los Angeles
3745 Glendon Ave

3745 S Glendon Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3745 S Glendon Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Palms

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
elevator
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
GATED ENTRY/PARKING, BLDG HAS 24/7 SURVEILLANCE CAMERAS IN GARAGE, UPPER UNIT, CUSTOM PAINT, DISHWASHER, MICROWAVE, STOVE, CENTRAL A/C, LAUNDRY FACILITY, ELEVATOR, NO PETS ALLOWED.

Rent Ready 8/23! Minimum 1 Year Lease!

OPEN HOUSE: Mon - Fri 9am-6pm, Just Buzz the leasing office from the Intercom at the building, the unit will be unlocked for viewing!

Note: We do not know the square footage of any of our apartments but feel free to measure if you like when the apartment is available on open house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3745 Glendon Ave have any available units?
3745 Glendon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3745 Glendon Ave have?
Some of 3745 Glendon Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3745 Glendon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3745 Glendon Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3745 Glendon Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3745 Glendon Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3745 Glendon Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3745 Glendon Ave offers parking.
Does 3745 Glendon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3745 Glendon Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3745 Glendon Ave have a pool?
No, 3745 Glendon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3745 Glendon Ave have accessible units?
No, 3745 Glendon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3745 Glendon Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3745 Glendon Ave has units with dishwashers.
