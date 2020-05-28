All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:12 AM

8172 Manitoba St., #1

8172 Manitoba Street · (310) 306-9005
Location

8172 Manitoba Street, Los Angeles, CA 90293
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8172 Manitoba St., #1 · Avail. now

$3,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
sauna
tennis court
Stunning 3 story, 3+2.5 PDR Townhouse, walk to the BEACH, pool, gym, jacuzzi, DEAL - WOW. Elegant 3 bed, 2 1/2 bath, Separate dining room, dry bar & breakfast bar, FIREPLACE, recessed lighting on dimmers, 2 CAR GARAGE remote controlled with safe and secure interior access and egress, large private tiled PATIO off the living room. GREAT VALUE for a 3+2.5 with ALL the condo amenities. Wide plantation shutters throughout. LG refrigerator/freezer, gas Range. Granite counter tops in kitchen and baths. HARDWOOD floors and slate downstairs with NEW carpet in the bedrooms. Master BR large WALK IN CLOSET. 15' vaulted ceiling in the Master BR. Casablanca FANS, Central heat and A/C. End unit, quiet. Large POOL, 2 JACUZZI'S, SAUNA and GYM with changing and showers. 2 TENNIS COURTS, 3 PADDLE TENNIS COURTS. Dozens of guest parking spaces. 24/7 LIVE GUARDS and a secure and controlled entry to Manitoba West. Near PLAYA VISTA, LAX, MARINA DEL REY, EL SEGUNDO, WALK TO THE BEACH, close to 3 Freeways.
An exceptional property at a GREAT PRICE.
VIDEO TOUR at..... https://youtu.be/47W8dYJ8h2I
AVAILABLE NOW.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2696304)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8172 Manitoba St., #1 have any available units?
8172 Manitoba St., #1 has a unit available for $3,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8172 Manitoba St., #1 have?
Some of 8172 Manitoba St., #1's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8172 Manitoba St., #1 currently offering any rent specials?
8172 Manitoba St., #1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8172 Manitoba St., #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8172 Manitoba St., #1 is pet friendly.
Does 8172 Manitoba St., #1 offer parking?
Yes, 8172 Manitoba St., #1 does offer parking.
Does 8172 Manitoba St., #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8172 Manitoba St., #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8172 Manitoba St., #1 have a pool?
Yes, 8172 Manitoba St., #1 has a pool.
Does 8172 Manitoba St., #1 have accessible units?
No, 8172 Manitoba St., #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 8172 Manitoba St., #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8172 Manitoba St., #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
