8172 Manitoba St., #1

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly gym parking pool garage guest parking sauna tennis court

Stunning 3 story, 3+2.5 PDR Townhouse, walk to the BEACH, pool, gym, jacuzzi, DEAL - WOW. Elegant 3 bed, 2 1/2 bath, Separate dining room, dry bar & breakfast bar, FIREPLACE, recessed lighting on dimmers, 2 CAR GARAGE remote controlled with safe and secure interior access and egress, large private tiled PATIO off the living room. GREAT VALUE for a 3+2.5 with ALL the condo amenities. Wide plantation shutters throughout. LG refrigerator/freezer, gas Range. Granite counter tops in kitchen and baths. HARDWOOD floors and slate downstairs with NEW carpet in the bedrooms. Master BR large WALK IN CLOSET. 15' vaulted ceiling in the Master BR. Casablanca FANS, Central heat and A/C. End unit, quiet. Large POOL, 2 JACUZZI'S, SAUNA and GYM with changing and showers. 2 TENNIS COURTS, 3 PADDLE TENNIS COURTS. Dozens of guest parking spaces. 24/7 LIVE GUARDS and a secure and controlled entry to Manitoba West. Near PLAYA VISTA, LAX, MARINA DEL REY, EL SEGUNDO, WALK TO THE BEACH, close to 3 Freeways.

An exceptional property at a GREAT PRICE.

VIDEO TOUR at..... https://youtu.be/47W8dYJ8h2I

AVAILABLE NOW.



No Cats Allowed



