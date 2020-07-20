All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

807 CALIFORNIA Avenue

807 California Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

807 California Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
new construction
Blocks to Abbot Kinney & the beach, live the Venice lifestyle at its finest! This brand new construction home features an open & light filled floor plan. The home includes 3 beds & 3.5 baths & a roof top deck w/ panoramic coastal views! Extensively renovated, no detail was left untouched. Including recessed LED lighting, custom cabinetry & gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, beautiful countertops & custom cabinetry. It opens to a large family room & backyard patio with built in speakers. Move upstairs which features all the master suite, additional guest bedrooms & den/office area. The Master suite has large a large private patio & walk in closet. Master bathroom is complete w/ a deep soaking tub, dual sinks & large custom shower. Enjoy the rooftop deck & bbq's with friends & family while you take on coastal views and ocean breezes! Enjoy the comforts of living in one of the hottest neighborhood's in LA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 CALIFORNIA Avenue have any available units?
807 CALIFORNIA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 807 CALIFORNIA Avenue have?
Some of 807 CALIFORNIA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 807 CALIFORNIA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
807 CALIFORNIA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 CALIFORNIA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 807 CALIFORNIA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 807 CALIFORNIA Avenue offer parking?
No, 807 CALIFORNIA Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 807 CALIFORNIA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 807 CALIFORNIA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 CALIFORNIA Avenue have a pool?
No, 807 CALIFORNIA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 807 CALIFORNIA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 807 CALIFORNIA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 807 CALIFORNIA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 807 CALIFORNIA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
